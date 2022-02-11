100 years ago

Feb. 11, 1922

EL DORADO -- John Graves, aged 20, employee of the Rock Island railroad, died today as the result of being crushed between two boxs cars. Graves, who was employed on the rip track, had started across the track between the box cars when a switch engine bumped into a string of cars, throwing them together. Coupling pins struck him, almost severing both legs. ... An ambulance was called and the young man was rushed to the hospital, where he died on the operating table.

50 years ago

Feb. 11, 1972

• Two men, one of them armed with a gun, robbed an employee of the Hardy Shoe Store about 8:15 p.m. Friday, police said. John Collet told police he left the store to take the store's deposits to the bank. He said he was confronted by the men as he crossed the alley connecting Fourth and Third Streets. He said they took a briefcase containing about $500.

25 years ago

Feb. 11, 1997

• The 37,000-square-foot Kramer School will be transformed into 22 artists' studio apartments for low-income tenants. The old auditorium will become a meeting room, and the school's central hallway, an art gallery. New parking lots will surround the building. Completion is set for Oct. 30. ... The school was named for Fred Kramer, a Little Rock mayor and school board member in the late 1800s. The Victorian-era Romanesque Revival-style structure is the only 19th Century school remaining in Little Rock. It stood empty for more than a decade, crumbling and collapsing as vandals invaded it, weeds choked it and at least one fire burned it.

10 years ago

Feb. 11, 2012

• A man triggered a two-hour-long bomb scare on Friday after robbing a bank and leaving behind a suspicious-looking green backpack. About 10 a.m., Little Rock police arrived at the U.S. Bank branch at 5200 Kavanaugh Blvd., where bank employees told police a robber -- who fled with an undisclosed amount of cash -- set a bag just inside the bank's foyer and declared it contained a bomb. Although the bomb eventually proved to be fake, Little Rock Police Department spokesman Lt. Terry Hastings said officers evacuated the building and set up a two-block perimeter around the bank, blocking traffic and notifying neighbors of the purported threat. The Little Rock Fire Department's bomb squad, as well as FBI agents, spent the next two hours determining whether the bank robber's "bomb" was a bluff, according to bomb squad commander Capt. Edwin Woolf. After knocking the bag over with a "disrupter," bomb-squad investigators said it wasn't a bomb, but a set of "components" made to look like a bomb.