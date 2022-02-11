OTHERS SAY: The bear necessity

A century after the grizzly bear was hunted to extinction in California, black bears have managed to stake out territory up and down the state and survive. There is bear hunting in the state, but it is highly regulated. No hunter can kill more than one bear in a season, which runs roughly from August to late December, and no more than 1,700 bears can be killed during that period. Cubs are off-limits, as are females with cubs.

But how many black bears are there in California? Officials in the state's Department of Fish and Wildlife have said for years that "the conservative estimate" is 30,000-40,000. Yet when the department put out its annual report of bears killed in the 2020 hunting season, it came up with a dramatically lower population estimate of 15,934. The calculation is imprecise, and the population could be as large as 22,097 or as small as 9,771.

The state arrives at that number of live bears by analyzing dead bears. Hunters are required to buy a tag and turn it in with information on the bear killed, along with the head of the animal, to state wildlife officials, who extract a premolar tooth and use it to determine the age. Between that and the bear's sex, which hunters must report, along with the number of bears killed, wildlife officials come up with a population count.

There are plenty of reasons to be concerned enough about the bear population to do a better count. A succession of wildfires has left millions of acres burned, much of that encompassing bear habitat. Ecologists recorded an uptick in bears killed by vehicles last year, particularly on one stretch of U.S. 395 in the eastern Sierra.

Department of Fish and Wildlife supervising wildlife biologist Jason Holley says he is confident the bear population is robust enough to withstand a hunt. He attributes the drop in kill numbers to the fact that hunters can no longer use dogs, so hunting is more difficult. He says the sighting of bears in areas that typically haven't had them and increasing reports of bear and human interactions all point to a population increasing.

But all those reports are anecdotal and don't answer this question: Are bears so populous they are encroaching on human neighborhoods, or are humans so populous they are building into bear territory?

Bear counts can be done in various ways, including analysis of scat and setting up wiring in bear habitats to gently snag their fur for DNA analysis. The methods are time-consuming and costly, but it would be worth it to get an accurate count of an animal both majestic and ecologically important.

So let's suspend the bear hunt until we know how many are out there.