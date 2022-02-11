Panel finds gaps in Trump call logs

WASHINGTON -- The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol has discovered gaps in official White House telephone logs from the day of the riot, finding few records of calls by President Donald Trump from critical hours when investigators know that he was making them.

Investigators have not uncovered evidence that any official records were tampered with or deleted. It is known that Trump used his personal cellphone and aides' phones routinely to talk with aides, congressional allies and outside confidants.

But the sparse call records are the latest obstacle to the panel's central mission: re-creating what Trump was doing during crucial moments of the assault on Congress by a mob of his supporters.

The panel is still awaiting additional material from the National Archives and Records Administration, which keeps the official White House logs, and from telecommunications companies that have been subpoenaed for the personal cellphone records of Trump's inner circle, like his son, Eric, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, the fiancee of Donald Trump Jr.

The call logs obtained by the committee document who was calling the White House switchboard and any calls that were being made from the White House to others. Trump had a habit throughout his presidency of circumventing that system, making it far more difficult to discern who he was communicating with.

Two people familiar with the phone records discussed the details about them on the condition of anonymity because they did not want to be identified discussing an ongoing congressional investigation. A spokesperson for the committee declined to comment.

Since the Jan. 6, 2021, attack, former Trump administration officials have said investigators would struggle to piece together a complete record of Trump's conversations that day because of his habit of using his and other people's cellphones.

At least one person who tried to reach Trump on his cellphone Jan. 6 had the call picked up by one of his aides. It is unclear where Trump was at the time.

After the Supreme Court ruled against Trump's efforts to block the release of hundreds of pages of presidential records, the National Archives turned over to the House panel investigating the riot voluminous documents that included daily presidential diaries, schedules, appointment information showing visitors to the White House, activity logs, call logs and switchboard shift-change checklists showing calls to Trump and Pence on Jan. 6.

The committee has learned in recent weeks that Trump spoke on the phone with Pence and Republican lawmakers on the morning of Jan. 6 as he pushed to overturn the election. But many of the calls the committee is aware of did not show up in the official logs.

The revelations about incomplete call logs come as Trump is under increasing scrutiny for apparently violating the Presidential Records Act by ripping up some White House documents and taking others with him when he left office.

The House Oversight committee announced Thursday an investigation into what it called "potential serious violations" of the law, including that Trump took 15 boxes of White House documents to his Palm Beach, Fla., compound and attempted to destroy presidential records.

The National Archives and Records Administration discovered what it believed was classified information in documents Trump had taken with him. The Washington Post reported Wednesday that the National Archives had asked the Department of Justice to examine Trump's handling of White House records.