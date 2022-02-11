Pea Ridge City Council to consider abolishing Parks Commission

PEA RIDGE -- The City Council will consider abolishing the Parks Commission during Tuesday's meeting.

According to the ordinance authorizing the abolishment of the commission, the Parks Commission was established in 1975, but "for approximately the past 10 years, insufficient public interest in serving on the Commission has plagued its effectiveness to hold meetings and execute its statutory duties."

The ordinance, if approved, would place all "management and oversight of the city parks and recreation" with the City Council.

A final plat and rezoning are also on the agenda.

The final plat is for Elkhorn Ridge Subdivision, Phase V.

The rezoning request is for Shimizu Farms to rezone property from residential to commercial.

Both items were approved by the Planning Commission on Feb. 1.

Other items on the agenda, include:

• An ordinance approving the Fire Department Employee manual.

• Opening bids for library roof repair.

• Reappointing Karen Sherman to the Pea Ridge Planning Commission.

• Approving advertisement for 2022 street projects.

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. in the courtroom of City Hall and is open to the public.