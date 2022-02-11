Police: Jonesboro man killed, officer injured after gunfire exchange

A Jonesboro man died after an exchange of gunfire with a police officer late Wednesday, prompting an Arkansas State Police investigation, authorities said.

The officer was also shot, according to police.

The officer encountered Jayden J. Prunty, 22, of Jonesboro around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Spruce and Warren streets, according to a news release from the Arkansas State Police.

A struggle began between the officer and Prunty, leading to an exchange of gunfire, the release states. Prunty was shot and later died at a local hospital, state police said.

The officer's injuries weren't considered life-threatening, according to the release.

A Jonesboro police report identified the officer as Corey Obregon.

A Facebook post by the Jonesboro Police Department stated that the officer was shot in the leg.

Obregon was treated at St. Bernard's Regional Medical Center and released Thursday morning, Jonesboro police spokeswoman Sally Smith said.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave during the Arkansas State Police investigation and an internal review.

A case file will be turned over to the Craighead County prosecuting attorney, who will determine if the officer's use of force was consistent with state laws, state police said.