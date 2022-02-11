Proposals outline making private equity less private

The Securities and Exchange Commission wants to make the private-equity industry less private.

The agency has outlined a series of proposals that could force more transparency into a roughly $18 trillion industry that has long been more opaque and less regulated than other corners of the capital markets.

The proposals advanced Wednesday would force private funds, including private-equity and hedge funds, to significantly increase their disclosures to the SEC and the industry's investors, which include wealthy individuals, retirement and pension plans, and university and nonprofit endowments.

Private funds would be required to provide investors with quarterly statements detailing the performance of individual funds, their fees and expenses.

The proposals would also impose new requirements for record-keeping and audits and limit actions that could give certain investors more preferential treatment. Private fund advisers would also be prohibited from charging certain fees and expenses to a fund.

The SEC will now seek public comments on the proposed rules, which are likely to engender significant pushback from an industry with a notable lobbying effort in Washington.

Drew Maloney, president of the American Investment Council, a trade group representing private-equity firms, said the industry supported transparency but had complaints about the commission's plans.

"We are concerned that these new regulations are unnecessary and will not strengthen pension returns or help companies innovate and compete in a global marketplace," he said.

The money pouring into these funds typically comes from so-called "sophisticated" investors -- wealthy individuals, pension funds and charity endowments -- and the financial industry has argued that the consumer protections required for retail investors are unnecessary for these groups.

As SEC commissioner Hester Peirce put it, investors in private funds "are able to fend for themselves."

In a speech in November, the commission's chairman, Gary Gensler, said more transparency around fees "could potentially bring greater efficiencies to this important part of the capital markets."

"Private fund advisers, through the funds they manage, touch so much of our economy," SEC Chairman Gensler said. If adopted, he said, "it would help investors in private funds on the one hand, and companies raising capital from these funds on the other."

Many retirees depend on the pensions that are invested in private equity and hedge funds, Gensler said.

In a statement, Steve Nelson, chief executive of the Institutional Limited Partners Association, a trade group representing pension funds and other investors, said the rules would "help address the increased conflict of interest in the industry."

Market participants said it could be the end of the year before any rules became final.

Information for this article was contributed by Maureen Farrell of The New York Times and by Peter Whoriskey of The Washington Post.