Protocols could affect UA matchup

College gymnastics

No. 10 Kentucky at No. 14 Arkansas

WHEN 7 p.m. today

WHERE Barnhill Arena, Fayetteville

RECORDS Kentucky 5-1, 2-1 SEC; Arkansas 2-2, 0-2

SERIES Arkansas leads 24-13

LAST MEETING Kentucky won 196.825-195.6 at 2021 SEC Championships

TV None

STREAMING SEC Network-Plus

COACHES Tim Garrison (11th season at Kentucky); Jordyn Wieber (third season at Arkansas)

NOTEWORTHY The Razorbacks will hold their annual Empowerment Night, focusing on the achievements of women and recognizing the 50th anniversary of Title IX. … The Razorbacks’ first win on Feb. 7, 2003, came against Kentucky. … Arkansas won 18 of the first 19 meetings with the Wildcats, while Kentucky has won 8 of the past 9. … The Razorbacks’ last win over Kentucky came at the 2019 SEC Championships with a 196.475 to 196.225 decision in New Orleans.

TEAM RANKINGS

10 Kentucky 196.925; 14. Arkansas 196.544

Vault: 7. Kentucky 49.288, 13. Arkansas 49.113; Uneven bars: 8. Kentucky 49.319, No. 26 Arkansas 48.9; Balance beam: 9. Arkansas 49.244, 20. Kentucky 49.0; Floor exercise: 9. Kentucky 49.319, 11. Arkansas 49.288.

All-arounders: 6. Raena Worley (UK) 39.681, 23. Kennedy Hambrick (UA) 39.431; 35. Leah Smith (UA) 39.3

Razorbacks in the top 100

Vault: 44. Sarah Shaffer 9.85, 51. Kennedy Hambrick 9.844, 61. Amanda Elswick 9.837

Uneven bars: 56. Maddie Jones 9.85, 76. Leah Smith 9.833

Balance beam: 10. Hambrick 9.919, 18. Elswick 9.894

Floor exercise: 38. Bailey Lovett 9.894, 50. Hambrick 9.881, 54. Makenzie Sedlacek 9.875, 85. Smith 9.85, 98. Jones 9.838

FAYETTEVILLE -- Covid-19 protocols are back in the news for the University of Arkansas gymnastics team as the No. 14 Razorbacks prepare to host No. 10 Kentucky.

Coach Jordyn Wieber did not specify which gymnasts might be in the protocols as the Razorbacks take on the Wildcats tonight at 7 at Barnhill Arena .

"Generally, we're going to see some lineup changes, first and foremost due to covid protocols within the program, and with a few athletes getting healthy and getting back out there," Wieber said on a video conference Thursday. "There's still some question marks and some things up in the air. We won't finalize lineups until tomorrow."

The Razorbacks, coming off a short week after a win over West Virginia on Sunday, will be looking to push past 197 in consecutive meets for the first time this season while dealing with roster issues that have lurked since the season opener. Arkansas will also be aiming to reverse a trend in the series with Kentucky, which has won five consecutive dual meets and eight of the past nine meetings with the Razorbacks.

Arkansas freshman Leah Smith is coming off her first all-around title with a 39.425 against West Virginia, just edging senior Kennedy Hambrick (39.375), who scored better than 9.925 on all but the uneven bars, including a school-record tying 9.975 on the balance beam.

"[Leah] had a very solid consistency, but she can still score higher," Wieber said. "As soon as she comes back in the gym, she asks, 'Where were my deductions and where do you think I can get better?' which is a great quality in athletes. I'm excited to see the way she improves this week after her first all-around win because I feel like she's still getting her feet wet.

"Kennedy had a great week of practice as well. They're feeling good. We're trying to balance a short week with getting a good amount of rest and still doing the things we need to do in the gym."

The Razorbacks will be up against the nation's No. 6 all-around gymnast in Kentucky junior Raena Worley, who averages 39.681 and has scored 39.6 or better in all four meets, including a school-record tying 39.75 two weeks ago.

Kentucky has exceeded 196.2 in all of its meets and has scored 197.45 in each of its past two competitions -- a dual-meet SEC win over Missouri on Jan. 29, and a quad-meet sweep of Georgia, Illinois and Central Michigan last Friday. The Wildcats have competed away from home just once, in a 197.65 to 196.275 loss at Alabama on Jan. 21.

Wieber said super senior Sarah Shaffer would likely add the vault and possibly the balance beam onto her duties tonight after being strategically limited to the uneven bars last week, which she won with a 9.925.

While senior event specialist Abby Johnston is still questionable with an unspecified injury, freshman Kalyxta Gamiao might be healthy enough to make her collegiate debut, possibly on the balance beam.