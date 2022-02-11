Razorbacks rally, walk off Memphis in Mexico

The No. 9 Arkansas softball team rallied for a 4-3 win over Memphis in eight innings in its first of two games Friday at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge.

Rylin Hedgecock singled on a 3-2 pitch to drive in the winning run with one out in the bottom of the eighth to complete the comeback. The Razorbacks trailed 3-0 after six innings.

Hannah Gammill was placed at second base and Linnie Malkin drew a walk to start the eighth. Freshman Spencer Prigge then advanced the runners to second and third with a sacrifice bunt.

Hedgecock, who had two hits, ended it with a drive to the base of the left-center field fence.

The Razorbacks (2-0) struggled to push across a run through the first six innings, but put together three consecutive singles to load the bases with one out in the bottom of the seventh.

Catcher Taylor Ellsworth cleared the bases with a three-run double down the left-field line to tie the game 3-3.

Mary Haff (2-0) picked up the win in relief. She pitched 3 2/3 perfect innings and struck out four.

Arkansas is scheduled to take on No. 7 Washington late Friday evening. The game will be streamed on FloSports.