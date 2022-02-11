Rick Lee's Oaklawn selections and analysis First post -- 1 p.m.

LEE'S LOCK Royal Consort in the first

BEST BET Salado in the fifth

LONG SHOT Megan's Clara in the seventh

MEET 69-212 (32.6%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice***plenty to like

**things to like*educated guess

1 Purse $42,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $50,000

ROYAL CONSORT**** showed a quick turn of foot before fading in an encouraging debut last fall at Churchill. Moreover, he is dropping into a maiden-claimer after swift breezes at Fair Grounds, while working alongside graded stake-winning sprinter Pretty Birdie. EL POTENTE raced close to an honest pace in a fourth-place finish at Del Mar and has shown improved works since arriving in Hot Springs, and he is on Lasix for the first time. HUMERO D'ORO has five weeks of good works over this track, and he is bred for speed and represents a winning stable.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Royal ConsortGerouxCasse7-2

1 El PotenteSantanaAmescua4-1

7 Humero d'OroCabreraBrisset6-1

6 Public RecordRosarioAsmussen5-1

9 Little FrappucinoHiraldoMilligan10-1

2 PenetratorTorresHollendorfer6-1

3 Can Man DoContrerasHobby9-2

5 Scotch No RocksArrietaHartman10-1

8 AristocatCourtMartin15-1

10 ContrabandistaCanchariMorse10-1

2 Purse $45,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, claiming $40,000

SWIFT TAP** was beaten four lengths in a fast optional claiming race, and the class dropper recorded a strong subsequent breeze. AQUITANIA ARRIVAL is a stake-placed sprinter, who is back at a preferred distance after pressing a fast pace around two turns. SONNYISNOTSOFUNNY led for six furlongs before tiring in a useful stamina building race, and he is cutting back in distance and picks up high percentage rider Florent Geroux.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Swift TapPereiraHollendorfer3-1

3 Aquitania ArrivalRosarioAmescua6-1

1 SonnyisnotsofunnyGerouxDeville10-1

8 DealmeinbudSantanaCates6-1

6 Speak UnityFrancoMcKnight5-1

4 Big Boss BenCabreraOrtiz7-2

2 Stealth FighterArrietaContreras10-1

9 Jerry's EightyTorresSmith8-1

7 Shanghai SilverHiraldoMorse15-1

3 Purse $25,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $10,000

SOUTHERNER** was a clear two-turn maiden winner at Churchill, and he sharpened his speed in a recent sprint at Houston and is the one to catch. STRIKE A BEAT was beaten only a neck when last seen at this claiming price, and the class dropper switches from an apprentice to a winning veteran rider. MEGA MAX made a belated rally in his return from a lengthy layoff, and he is taking a big drop in price and is likely to show marked improvement.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 SouthernerRosarioAsmussen7-2

4 Strike a BeatContrerasMcKnight9-2

7 Mega MaxHarrCates8-1

8 Seaside BoyHiraldoDurham5-1

2 Tiz McNamaraLopezBecker8-1

10 Graves Mill RoadFrancoRosin4-1

6 Mr. CougarWalesWestermann12-1

14 Windy NationsSantanaMaker5-1

13 Chase TrackerCabreraGarcia6-1

5 Oregon CountyCanchariHornsby15-1

11 Moon in the SkyTohillLoy15-1

1 RecklessnessGallardoMason20-1

3 Stud PuppyGonzalezZito15-1

12 Mas TakelaBaileyDeatherage30-1

4 Purse $100,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

ALL IN SYNC*** was a clear maiden sprint winner two races back at Churchill, and he is back sprinting after racing close to a strong pace in a late-runner dominated running of the Smarty Jones. BUCKINGHAM PRINCE had blinkers removed and responded with a determined maiden win at Churchill, and he has recorded two strong five-furlong breezes since arriving at Oaklawn. FORTY STRIPES was stake-placed as a juvenile at Monmouth, and a possible contentious early pace will work in his favor.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 All in SyncRosarioAsmussen9-5

2 Buckingham PrinceGerouxCasse3-1

1 Forty StripesTorresHollendorfer8-1

7 PressureVazquezAsmussen7-2

6 Back to NormalSantanaMaker5-1

5 Banjo BearArrietaHartman10-1

4 DrifterFrancoPuhl10-1

5 Purse $32,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $30,000

SALADO*** set a contested early pace before quickly drawing off to a seven-length maiden victory. The lightly raced gelding has recorded two subsequent breezes and is well spotted in a conditioned claimer. FAY DAN was a five-length maiden winner at Churchill when last running in a one-turn race, and he is back in blinkers after a slightly troubled trip as the post-time favorite. ERNIE BANKER has been on the losing end of consecutive photo finishes, and he is the one to fear inside the final furlong if the pace is fast enough.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 SaladoArrietaSharp7-2

7 Fay DanMedellinMcKnight10-1

4 Ernie BankerCohenBroberg3-1

3 Nip N TuckVazquezVillafranco9-2

10 Beer ChaserCanchariAnderson4-1

9 AppraisalContrerasLukas5-1

5 Darkness TremblesHiraldoDeville15-1

8 Latin CasinoTohillMcBride20-1

1 Wise KhozanPereira20-1

6 Alpine GhostHarrHaran20-1

6 Purse $84,000, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

PATTERN BET** had to overcome a sluggish start when beaten a quickly diminishing neck, and the second-time starter is strictly the one to beat with an alert start. CHOCTAW CHARLIE was stake-placed as a 3-year-old filly, and she owns five in-the-money finishes and is due to break her maiden soon. RUN FEARLESS was compromised by a wide trip in a recent third-place finish, and she keeps regular rider Jon Court.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Pattern BetCabreraMoquett2-1

4 Choctaw CharlieGonzalezChleborad9-2

9 Run FearlessCourtFires5-1

3 Catch a WhiffContrerasBarkley3-1

1 Lightning HartHarrDixon15-1

6 EpworthMedellinMorse20-1

2 Hamazing DebateBorelGonzalez15-1

10 TwentytwentyredoDe La CruzCreighton30-1

5 One Way Or AnotherHiraldoMorse20-1

8 Sweetness ToWalesWestermann20-1

7 Purse $32,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $30,000

MEGAN'S CLARA** finished fourth in a key route race after battling through swift fractions, and she was a decisive maiden sprint winner in her previous start at Churchill. A PAYCHEQUE SMILE broke her maiden two races back at Del Mar, and she is dropping into a conditioned claiming race following a solid fourth-place finish. BITTER VIXEN possesses good early speed and looms a threat if able to beat the inside filly to the lead.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 Megan's ClaraCabreraGarcia9-2

3 A Paycheque SmileArrietaAmescua7-2

2 Bitter VixenPereiraMcPeek8-1

7 Super Wonder GirlHiraldoWilliamson6-1

8 Fully AwareFrancoHollendorfer8-1

5 Chasing ShadowsVazquezMcKnight10-1

9 Itsy Bitsy BettyCohenDiodoro6-1

1 Dixie PennySantanaSmith15-1

10 Fortuna AdiuvatWalesLukas8-1

11 Stanley MarketCourtMorse10-1

12 Little Bird FlashLopezPuhl20-1

4 StarrgaritaTorresPrather20-1

8 Purse $100,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

BAROSSA*** earned a strong Beyer figure in a two-turn maiden win last fall at Santa Anita, and he is spotted to win following two decent efforts in graded stake races. WE ALL SEE IT has shown versatility in consecutive in-the-money finishes at Fair Grounds. ZOZOS used stalk-and pounce tactics in a nice career debut sprint win at Fair Grounds, and trainer Brad Cox has strong numbers with horses running around two turns for the first time.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 BarossaRosarioBrisset5-2

8 We All See ItCohenKenneally4-1

9 ZozosGerouxCox9-2

7 RuggsArrietaMoquett8-1

3 Wicked GeniusCabreraMcPeek8-1

10 BureauVazquezMoquett10-1

11 Vodka N WaterHiraldoMoysey12-1

2 Charter OakContrerasVance12-1

6 Long CrowSantanaAsmussen8-1

1 Elusive TargetFrancoAsmussen12-1

5 Can't Beat MeMedellinWestermann20-1

9 Purse $84,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-old fillies, maiden special weight

ICE ORCHID** followed a third-place sprint debut finish with a strong second-place route effort, and the lightly raced and improving filly should work out an ideal trip. FAITH'S REWARD crossed the wire three lengths behind the top selection, but it was her career debut, and she switches to high percentage rider Joel Rosario. SWAP SHOP sprinted clear and dug in well when hitting the wire only one position behind the top selection, and a more controlled early pace may make her difficult to run down.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Ice OrchidSantanaOrtiz5-2

3 Faith's RewardRosarioAsmussen6-1

6 Swap ShopQuinonezJones6-1

11 Opening NightVazquezMoquett4-1

10 Dunvegan DollCabreraMcPeek5-1

1 Madelyn's MagicHarrJones12-1

2 Sweet BeautyGerouxCox8-1

5 Star TableArrietaCombs12-1

7 Run the TapCohenMcPeek10-1

8 EmityaazDe La CruzPuhl20-1

9 Fast and FeminineLopezSnipes30-1