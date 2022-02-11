BOYS

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 56, HELENA-WEST HELENA 28 Kellen Robinson finished with 23 points to lead Episcopal Collegiate (15-7, 11-1 3A-6) to a 10th consecutive victory. Keeton Dassinger had eight points and 10 rebounds, and Elijah Mason ended with seven points and six assists.

GIRLS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 55, PALESTINE-WHEATLEY 18 Ava Knoedl had 12 points as Central Arkansas Christian (20-7, 13-1 3A-6) closed out its regular season with a road rout. Livian Burton also scored 12 points for the Lady Mustangs, who will play in next week's conference tournament at Episcopal Collegiate.

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 51, HELENA-WEST HELENA 16 Avery Marsh collected 14 points for Episcopal Collegiate (18-5, 12-1 3A-6). Riley Brady had 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Jalie Tritt added 10 points and 10 rebounds.