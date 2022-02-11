The nation in brief: Ruling restores gray wolf protections

Ruling restores gray wolf protections

BILLINGS, Mont -- A judge restored federal protections for gray wolves across much of the U.S. on Thursday, after the removal of protections in the waning days of the Trump administration exposed the predators to hunting that critics said would undermine their rebound from widespread extermination early last century.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White in Oakland, Calif., said the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service had failed to show wolf populations could be sustained in the Midwest and portions of the West without protection under the Endangered Species Act.

Wildlife advocates had sued the agency last year. Attorneys for the Biden administration defended the Trump rule that removed protections, arguing wolves were resilient enough to bounce back even if their numbers dropped sharply because of hunting.

While the species recovery from near-extinction has been heralded as a historic conservation success, the recovery has brought bitter blowback from hunters and farmers angered over wolf attacks on big game herds and livestock.

Wildlife advocacy groups said the judge's order would most immediately put a stop to hunting in the Great Lakes region, where Wisconsin officials had come under criticism after a wolf hunt last year blew past the state's quotas, killing 218 wolves in four days.

However, the ruling does not directly affect wolves in the northern Rocky Mountains of Idaho, Montana and Wyoming and portions of several adjacent states where those animals remain under state jurisdiction after federal protections in that region were lifted by Congress.

Minneapolis school bus driver wounded

MINNEAPOLIS -- A school bus driver was expected to survive after being shot in the head in Minneapolis while transporting young children, officials said.

The driver was wounded Wednesday afternoon while on his or her bus route. Three children younger than 10 were on board and were not physically hurt, city officials said. The driver has not been identified. Police said they were working to determine whether the driver was targeted or struck by a stray bullet, the Star Tribune reported.

Responding officers found the bus stopped and the driver wounded about 2 p.m. in north Minneapolis, Minnesota Public Radio News reported. Officers provided first aid and the driver was taken to a hospital by paramedics. The children on the bus were dropped off at their homes by police.

A bullet hole could be seen on the driver's side of the windshield as a tow truck removed the bus. Authorities were working to determine who fired the shot and officers from the assault unit and the crime lab were investigating.

Fighter crashes in Arizona; no one hurt

PHOENIX -- A fighter jet operated by a military contractor crashed Thursday west of Phoenix, but the pilot ejected and no one on the ground was hurt, a spokesman for the contractor and U.S. Air Force officials said.

The French-made Mirage F1 crashed near Buckeye, a growing community about 30 miles west of Phoenix. Officials in the area and the Federal Aviation Administration were referring all inquiries to Luke Air Force Base in nearby Glendale.

John Rupp, director of foreign military sales for Airborne Tactical Advantage Co., confirmed it was one of his company's jets that went down. ATAC is one of a growing number of contractors that fly aircraft to help train military aviators.

"The pilot is safe and doing well," Rupp told The Associated Press. The pilot was taken to a hospital for evaluation but does not have any serious injuries.

Air Force officials later confirmed the crash and said it occurred late Thursday morning about 15 miles west of the base in an unpopulated area. The plane had been operating out of Luke, the Air Force's main base for training F-35 fighter pilots. No one one the ground was hurt.

Dallas officers charged in protest injuries

DALLAS -- Two Dallas police officers are being charged with injuring demonstrators with less-lethal ammunition during the 2020 protests after George Floyd's death, prosecutors said. Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot announced the charges against Sr. Cpl. Ryan Mabry and former Sr. Cpl. Melvin Williams.

Police said Williams was fired Jan. 25 for violating the department's use of force policy in a separate incident and Mabry is on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.

Mabry is being charged with three counts each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and official oppression related to the protests while Williams faces two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and three counts of official oppression.

Mabry's attorney, Toby Shook, said the evidence will show the demonstrators weren't complying with police orders and Mabry followed correct procedures after being told to disperse the crowd.

Williams' attorney, Robert Rogers, said that his client and other SWAT members were only called into action once the protests "had turned into violent riots."



