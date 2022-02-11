Saline County couple charged with murder in 4-year-old boy’s death, authorities say

A Saline County man and woman were arrested late Thursday in connection with the death of the woman’s 4-year-old boy and injuries suffered by a second child, authorities said.

Haskell police officers were called to a home at 160 N. Monroe St. on Tuesday morning, where a 4-year-old boy was found injured and unresponsive, according to a news release from Arkansas State Police.

As the child was being transported to a Little Rock hospital, authorities contacted the state police criminal investigation division, the release states.

On Wednesday, state police discovered a second child, a 10-month-old boy who was seriously injured, authorities. The child was placed into Arkansas Department of Human Services custody, according to the release.

On Thursday, hospital personnel told state police the 4-year-old had died, authorities said.

Halee Quantz, 24, and Roy Preston Ross, 23, were taken into custody late Thursday and charged with first-degree murder and first-degree battery, authorities said.

Quantz and Ross remained in the Saline County jail on Friday with no bond listed, according to an online inmate roster.












