Scores

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:28 a.m.

Thursday's scores

BOYS

5A-SOUTH

Hot Springs Lakeside 51, Lake Hamilton 47

4A-3

Blytheville 52, Southside Batesville 47

3A-2

Cave City 74, Pangburn 55

3A-6

DeWitt 37, Dollarway 26

Episcopal Collegiate 56, Helena-West Helena 28

Jacksonville Lighthouse 78, LISA Academy West 40

3A-8

Dumas 65, Rison 49

Lake Village 63, Smackover 51

McGehee 73, Camden Harmony Grove 29

1A-8

Bradley 65, Strong 43

GIRLS

5A-SOUTH

Lake Hamilton 46, Hot Springs Lakeside 30

Texarkana 48, Hot Springs 39

4A-3

Southside Batesville 58, Blytheville 30

4A-7

Hope 34, Malvern 32

3A-1

Valley Springs 61, Elkins 47

3A-3

Corning 48, Harrisburg 27

3A-6

Central Ark. Christian 55, Palestine-Wheatley 18

Episcopal Collegiate 51, Helena-West Helena 16

Jacksonville Lighthouse 68, LISA Academy West 31

3A-8

Dumas 44, Rison 38

McGehee 51, Camden Harmony Grove 23

1A-8

Bradley 53, Strong 43

1A-1 WEST

St. Paul 42, Haas Hall Rogers 14

Print Headline: Scores

