Thursday's scores
BOYS
5A-SOUTH
Hot Springs Lakeside 51, Lake Hamilton 47
4A-3
Blytheville 52, Southside Batesville 47
3A-2
Cave City 74, Pangburn 55
3A-6
DeWitt 37, Dollarway 26
Episcopal Collegiate 56, Helena-West Helena 28
Jacksonville Lighthouse 78, LISA Academy West 40
3A-8
Dumas 65, Rison 49
Lake Village 63, Smackover 51
McGehee 73, Camden Harmony Grove 29
1A-8
Bradley 65, Strong 43
GIRLS
5A-SOUTH
Lake Hamilton 46, Hot Springs Lakeside 30
Texarkana 48, Hot Springs 39
4A-3
Southside Batesville 58, Blytheville 30
4A-7
Hope 34, Malvern 32
3A-1
Valley Springs 61, Elkins 47
3A-3
Corning 48, Harrisburg 27
3A-6
Central Ark. Christian 55, Palestine-Wheatley 18
Episcopal Collegiate 51, Helena-West Helena 16
Jacksonville Lighthouse 68, LISA Academy West 31
3A-8
Dumas 44, Rison 38
McGehee 51, Camden Harmony Grove 23
1A-8
Bradley 53, Strong 43
1A-1 WEST
St. Paul 42, Haas Hall Rogers 14