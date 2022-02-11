Special jam available for Valentine's Day at Bella Vista Historical Museum

BELLA VISTA -- Jill Werner, a volunteer with the Bella Vista Historical Museum who is also well-known for her homemade jam, is offering a special flavor just in time for Valentine's Day.

The special flavor is called White Chocolate Raspberry Amaretto, and she will have it available at the museum today, starting at 1 p.m. in return for a $6 donation to the museum for each jar of jam. This Valentine's Day treat will only be available until the last jar is sold.

The museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way, next to the corner of U.S. 71 and Kingsland Road. For more information call the museum at 479-855-2335 or visit the website at bellavistamuseum.org.