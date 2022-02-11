Springdale council tables land sale after second offer

SPRINGDALE -- Manuel Nava thought his purchase of land was a done deal. The City Council said it wasn't.

The council on Tuesday tabled a vote to sell Nava land at 5576 N. Oak St. in what used to be Bethel Heights.

Nava, acting as the agent for his business, Guadelupe Masonry Homes, offered to pay $480,000 for 14 acres, which sits immediately west of the Chantel subdivision and immediately east of the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad tracks. The sale was final pending council approval, said Ernest Cate, city attorney.

The land was appraised for $525,000, said Wyman Morgan, the city's director of administration and finance.

Colton Miller and Devin Cluff came to Tuesday's meeting and told the council the two men on Monday made an offer on the same land. The bid was for $440,000, Morgan said.

The council voted 5-3 to table the issue and hold further discussion during its Monday meeting as a committee of the whole.

Amelia Williams, a council member, said she voted to table the approval of the sale to Nava to allow time to process Miller's and Cluff's offer.

"Either way this tabling goes, I don't like it," said Mayor Doug Sprouse in Tuesday's meeting. "But the city has a responsibility to do what is best for the taxpayers."

Morgan said Thursday the city has a fiduciary responsibility to get the most it can out of transactions for residents.

The circumstances in this sale were unusual because the city wasn't actively looking to sell the property, Morgan said. Both buyers approached the city asking to buy the land, he said.

The city staff had not contacted a real estate agent and had not advertised the land for sale, Morgan said. The council had not given staff approval to sell the land.

In fact, the city did not seek an appraisal until Miller and Cluff last summer approached the city about buying it, Morgan said.

Council member Mike Overton, also a real estate agent, said the council has final approval over any land deal.

Overton said he voted to table the approval because he is not convinced the city needs to dispose of any property. The city must consider its future needs and where the real estate market is going.

"And when we do decide to sell it, we need to put word out and tell everybody it is for sale," he said.

Morgan noted the city has not sold a lot of property. But more typical actions would see the city running an ad asking for sealed bids by a deadline or an auction -- in person or online, he said.

State law makes no provision that cities must have a bidding process for the sale of property, Cate said.

Miller and Cluff on June 7 offered $369,000 for the property, Morgan said. City staff turned it down.

The men called Morgan in the fall, saying they wanted to submit another offer. They never did, Morgan said.

Miller said in a letter Tuesday to Morgan that he and Cluff "got caught up in their business and time got away from us."

Nava offered $300,000 on Jan. 17. Morgan rejected this offer as it was lower than the $369,000 offer.

Nava issued another offer city staff deemed acceptable to present to the council. The council, in its Jan. 31 meeting as a committee of the whole, gave initial approval for the sale.

Neither Miller nor Cluff responded to an email Thursday afternoon.

Nava expressed disappointment during a phone call Thursday but said he knows he must wait on a decision.

Nava said he wanted the Oak Street property as an investment and might consider developing a subdivision. Miller and Cluff want to build homes for their families to give their children the same rural lifestyle with which they grew up, Miller said in the letter to Morgan.

The land currently holds an agricultural zoning on part and a commercial on part. Any development likely would require a rezoning.

The council on Dec. 14 approved another sale to Nava of 1.4 acres at 219 E. Apple Blossom Ave. and Lincoln Drive for $150,000. The property was appraised for $165,000, according to city documents.

Nava said his crews have updated a house on the property that sits directly north of the former Bethel Heights City Hall. He originally planned to build an office for his company, but he is considering other options, too.

The last sale of land by the city was the sale of lots created between the street and homes when Huntsville Avenue was widened, Morgan said. The city sold the land at auction.