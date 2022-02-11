State police nab couple wanted by FBI

A pursuit by Arkansas State Police troopers Thursday afternoon that started in Little Rock and ended near Pine Bluff resulted in the arrest of two people wanted by the FBI, authorities said.

In a joint operation with FBI agents, state police troopers attempted to stop two suspects in a vehicle around 2 p.m. Thursday near Roosevelt Road and Main Street in south Little Rock, state police spokesman Bill Sadler said.

The suspects, who were not identified, fled and led troopers on a chase on Interstate 30 and onto Interstate 530 until the driver ditched the vehicle near Watson Chapel, about 40 miles south of Little Rock, Sadler said.

The two occupants fled on foot but were arrested around 2:40 p.m., Sadler said. Nobody was hurt during the chase, he added.

Little Rock FBI spokesman Connor Hagan confirmed that the arrests were part of a joint operation involving the agencies, but declined to offer details, citing the ongoing investigation.