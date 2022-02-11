States to hit gas on charging stations

WASHINGTON — States are getting the go-ahead to build a nationwide network of electric vehicle charging stations that would place new or upgraded ones every 50 miles along interstate highways as part of the Biden administration’s plan to spur widespread adoption of the zero-emission cars.

The administration announced Thursday the availability of $5 billion in federal money to states over five years under President Joe Biden’s infrastructure law, sketching out a vision of seamless climate-friendly car travel from coast to coast.

Under Transportation Department requirements, states must submit plans to the federal government and can begin construction by this fall if they focus first on highway routes, rather than neighborhoods and shopping centers, that can allow people to take their electric vehicles long distances. Each station would need to have at least four fast-charger ports, which enable drivers to fully recharge their vehicles in about an hour.

Arkansas is eligible for up to $54.1 million under the new program, according to the announcement, which said the state has 490 miles of pending and ready electric vehicle corridors.

“With additional discretionary funding provided under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Arkansas will have the opportunity to significantly expand EV chargers throughout the state,” the announcement said.

Many technical details are to be worked out, and the administration acknowledges that it will take work to persuade drivers accustomed to gas-powered cars, particularly in rural areas. The money is far less than the $15 billion Biden had envisioned to fulfill a campaign promise of 500,000 charging stations by 2030, and it may take substantial private investment to make the plan work.

“A century ago, America ushered in the modern automotive era; now America must lead the electric vehicle revolution,” said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who will have final signoff over most aspects of the funding.

Buttigieg made the announcement in front of the Transportation Department along with White House officials, flanked by a pair of black Ford Mustang Mach-E SUVs in the federal government’s growing electric fleet that he and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm drive. The vehicle’s retail price starts around $44,000 and climbs to $60,000-plus including options, and they are currently made in Mexico.

Buttigieg made a special appeal to rural drivers, suggesting that big wide open spaces of the U.S. no longer need to be a “valley of death” for electric vehicle drivers.

“Many might think of them as a luxury item,” he said. “The reality is nobody benefits more from EVs in principle than those who drive the longest distances, often our rural Americans.”

ADDITIONAL GRANTS

The law provides an additional $2.5 billion for local grants, planned for later this year, to fill remaining gaps in the charging network in rural areas and in disadvantaged communities, which currently are less likely to own the higher-priced electric vehicles. States failing to meet all the federal requirements risk delays in getting approval from the Federal Highway Administration or not getting money at all.

Biden also has set a goal of 50% electric vehicle sales by 2030, part of a broader effort to become zero emissions economy-wide by 2050.

Electric vehicles amounted to less than 3% of U.S. new auto sales last year, but forecasters expect big increases in the next decade. Consumers bought about 400,000 fully electric vehicles. According to a Consumer Reports survey, anxiety about limited range and the availability of charging stations were among the top concerns consumers had about owning electric vehicles.

Biden hopes to do even more to promote electric vehicles, including a provision in his stalled social and environmental bill for a $7,500 tax credit for people who buy electric vehicles.

“It’s going to help ensure that America leads the world on electric vehicles,” Biden said this week about American companies expanding electric vehicle infrastructure.

“China has been leading the race up to now, but this is about to change,” he said.

‘SPINE’ OF NETWORK

Granholm described the initial $5 billion investment as creating “the spine” of the national network. Alluding to surging gasoline prices, she said the aim of the new stations is to build “the necessary infrastructure for drivers across America to save money and go the distance.”

The environmental group Natural Resources Defense Council praised the administration’s quick start but said much work remains to be done. It said states, utilities and private companies will need to step up and fill gaps in funding to ensure a full public charging system by 2035, estimated to cost as much as $39 billion.

“We have no time to lose,” the group said in a statement.

Currently, electric vehicle owners charge their vehicles at home 80% of the time, making the need for electric vehicle charging stations at colleges, apartment building parking lots or even public streets less urgent. But that is likely to change as more people who don’t have garages to house charging stations buy electric vehicles.

Under the Transportation Department plan, states would be eligible to build out electric vehicle stations in neighborhoods and cities once the Federal Highway Administration and Buttigieg certify that they have done their part to fulfill commitments to the highway vehicle charging network, known as alternative fuel corridors.

Direct-current fast chargers, which can charge a car up to 80% of its battery capacity in 20 to 45 minutes, are expensive, costing $40,000 to $100,000, limiting the number that can be built, but they enable drivers to quickly get back on the road.

Information for this article was contributed by Tom Krisher and Matthew Daly of The Associated Press.