Steve Unger of Springdale announces state House bid

SPRINGDALE -- Retired U.S. Navy Chaplain Steven Unger of Springdale announced his Republican candidacy for the state House District 19 seat Wednesday.

In his first political campaign, Unger, 63, made it into the Republican primary runoff after a Dec. 14 special election to fill a vacancy in state Senate District 7. He ultimately lost to Colby Fulfer of Springdale, who went on to win in Tuesday's special election against Democrat Lisa Parks of Tontitown.

Unger was born and raised in Springdale, his announcement said. He returned in 2016 after his Navy service. He has a bachelor's degree in public administration from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; a master of divinity degree from Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Kansas City, Mo.; and a master's degree in military science from Marine Corps Command and Staff College in Quantico, Va. He reported being active in local volunteer causes.

Unger retired from the Navy after 31 years of active-duty service with the rank of captain, his announcement said. In the Navy, his service included being a medic, surface warfare officer and chaplain. His family settled in Northwest Arkansas four generations ago in the 1870s, his announcement said.

The state has 100 House districts. State representatives serve two-year terms, and each receives a base salary of $44,357. They also receive per diem and reimbursement for expenses.