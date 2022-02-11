Strong field slated for Tyson Invitational





FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas women's and men's indoor track and field teams will be among 17 nationally-ranked squads competing at the Tyson Invitational this weekend at the Randal Tyson Center.

There will be three of the top four women's teams with No. 1 Florida, No. 3 Arkansas and No. 4 LSU.

"We're going to see a lot of our conference foes," Razorbacks women's Coach Lance Harter said. "It'll provide a little head-on-head competition as well as what we get to see in two weeks."

The SEC Championships will be held Feb. 25-26 at College Station, Texas. The NCAA Championships are March 11-12 at Birmingham, Ala.

"On a lot of different levels, this meet is really important," Arkansas men's Coach Chris Bucknam said. "It's a big chance for us to get in those top 16 fields [for events at the NCAA meet]. They'll be great competition among our younger kids, because they're trying to make our conference team. We can only bring 27 athletes to Texas A&M, and we've got a team of 50 guys."

Other ranked women's teams competing are No. 8 North Carolina State, No. 11 Ole Miss, No. 18 Tennessee and No. 22 Nebraska.

Arkansas' No. 12 men's team will be joined by No. 7 Princeton, No. 8 Iowa, No. 9 Florida, No. 10 Tennessee, No. 11 Nebraska, No. 14 Alabama, No. 19 Arizona State, No. 20 Florida State and No. 23 Missouri.

"Across the board, it's just a phenomenal track meet," Bucknam said. "I'm looking forward to watching our guys and see how we match up."

The women's pole vault tonight will be a highlight event with Arkansas' Nastassja Campbell, who has a best mark this season of 14 feet, 7 1/2 inches, going against LSU's Lisa Gunnarsson, the defending NCAA indoor and outdoor champion, who leads the nation with a season-best clearance of 14-9 1/2.

Men's events tonight include the 60-meter hurdles with Arkansas' Phillip Lemonious, Tre'Bien Gilbert, and Brevin Sims.

Pro athletes and former Arkansas NCAA champions competing include Andrew Irwin in the pole vault, Jarrion Lawson in the long jump and Taliyah Brooks in the long jump.

The Razorbacks' men's and women's teams each will have several distance runners competing at the Husky Classic in Seattle.

Indoor track & field

TYSON INVITATIONAL

WHEN Today and Saturday. Field events start at 2:15 p.m. today and running events at 3 p.m. Field events start at 11:30 a.m. Saturday and running events at 12:45 p.m.

WHERE Randal Tyson Center, Fayetteville

WHO Teams competing include Arkansas, Florida, LSU, Alabama, Tennessee, Missouri, Ole Miss, Florida State, Arizona State, Princeton, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas State and Minnesota



