Stun gun used on Huntsville High student, authorities say; guardian files excessive force complaint

Authorities are investigating after a stun gun was used on a Huntsville High School student on Wednesday morning, prompting an excessive force complaint by the student’s guardian.

Authorities received a 911 call just before 10 a.m. Wednesday requesting assistance with the student, according to a news release from the Madison County sheriff’s office.

The minor, whose name and age were not immediately released, told a school resource officer that the teacher was “getting in his face” and used profanity toward her, authorities said.

A struggle ensued after the officer told the student he was going to take him to the courthouse, according to the release. Authorities said the resource officer warned the student he was about to use a stun gun against him.

When the minor continued to resist, the stun gun was deployed on his thigh, the release states.

Additional officers arrived on scene and picked up the student from the floor, who reportedly continued to be uncooperative and refused to provide his name, according to authorities.

The student received “minor abrasions on his nose and right cheek” during the struggle. Authorities said that, though emergency medical services were called, those responders determined that medical attention was not necessary.

The minor was released to the custody of his guardian, authorities said. The student will be investigated on an insult or abuse of teacher charge.

According to the release, the student’s guardian filed a complaint alleging the use of excessive force. The Washington County prosecutor’s office asked for Arkansas State Police’s help in investigating the struggle and use of the stun gun.

The school resource officer has been reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation, authorities said.