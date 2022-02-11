Super Quiz: Five-Letter Words with "X" in the Middle

1. Muhammad Ali was a famous --------.

2. June is the -------- month of the year.

3. Both ------ among the inhabitants pierce their ears for ornaments.

4. A -------- woman is slightly plump in an attractive way.

5. Her favorite -------- was "Don't count your chickens before they hatch."

6. The insecticide is highly -------- to birds.

7. Jerusalem is the -------- for three religions.

8. It takes -------- to pull up roots and live in a foreign land.

9. A -------- is the smallest unit of an image on a computer screen.

ANSWERS:

1. Boxer

2. Sixth

3. Sexes

4. Buxom

5. Maxim

6. Toxic

7. Nexus

8. Moxie

9. Pixel