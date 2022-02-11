Super Quiz: Five-Letter Words with "X" in the Middle

1. Muhammad Ali was a famous --------.
2. June is the -------- month of the year.
3. Both ------ among the inhabitants pierce their ears for ornaments.
4. A -------- woman is slightly plump in an attractive way.
5. Her favorite -------- was "Don't count your chickens before they hatch."
6. The insecticide is highly -------- to birds.
7. Jerusalem is the -------- for three religions.
8. It takes -------- to pull up roots and live in a foreign land.
9. A -------- is the smallest unit of an image on a computer screen.
ANSWERS:
1. Boxer
2. Sixth
3. Sexes
4. Buxom
5. Maxim
6. Toxic
7. Nexus
8. Moxie
9. Pixel