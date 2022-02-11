Taking on water

‘Death on the Nile’

82 Cast: Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Ali Fazal, Sophie Okonedo, Russell Brand, Rose Leslie, Jennifer Saunders, Dawn French, Letitia Wright

Director: Kenneth Branagh

Rating: PG-13, for violence, some bloody images and sexual material

Running time: 2 hours, 7 minutes

Playing theatrically

Mystery writer supreme Agatha Christie was blessed with many literary ingenuities, but one of the more disarmingly effective was her skill in developing what authorities might call motive. Her robust characters, no matter how smooth they were in public, always had darker crevices and trapdoors in their psyches, jealousies, fears, and furies, that her most famous protagonist, the world-renowned detective Hercule Poirot, could ferret out despite their best efforts to keep them hidden. One of the chief pleasures of reading Christie has to do with the inescapable finger-traps with which Poirot ensnares his quarry amongst the bevy of suspects.

There is indeed some of this satisfaction available at the climax of Kenneth Branagh's adaptation of one of Christie's best known works "Death on the Nile," but much of the original's cheeky cleverness gets dulled by a combination of tepid filmmaking and a significant casting mishap.

The screenplay, from Michael Green, takes as its focus the myriad manifestations of love, including that of Poirot (Branagh) himself -- the film begins with a coda in black and white, of a young Poirot set in the trenches of WWI, who manages through his astute cleverness to save his brigade from certain slaughter, but cannot save the love of his life (Susannah Fielding), working as a nurse at the field hospital he is remitted to -- adding a dimension of emotional poignancy to the mannered detective Christie herself would never have deigned include.

It is now some years later, at a 1937 London nightclub, in which Poirot, now sporting an impressive array of multi-point mustaches, indulges his fastidious sweet-tooth, while also taking in an intriguing scene in which a festive young couple, Jacqueline de Bellefort (Emma Mackey) and Simon Doyle (Armie Hammer), seeming very much in love, tear up the dance floor to the bluesy splendor of Salome Otterbourne (Sophie Okonedo), an American musician, managed by her daughter Rosalie (Letitia Wright). Jacqueline introduces her dashing fiance to her friend, the wealthy countess Linnet Ridgeway (Gal Gadot), who upon her friend's entreaties, goes to dance with Simon, revealing an obvious instant chemistry.

Some weeks later, we are in Egypt, where our intrepid Inspector gets caught in the whirlwind wedding nuptials of ... Simon and Linnet, with a bitter and possibly deranged Jacqueline shadowing their every move along the continent. Eventually, the newlyweds abscond with their entire wedding party, including Poirot, onto a magnificent riverboat, the Karnak, to float in champagne-soaked bliss and revelry along the Nile, with the musical stylings of Salome, all the way to the sublime Abu Simbel shrine, where they disembark to take in the ancient wonder.

Breaking the glory of the trip, however, is Jacqueline, who has somehow booked her own ticket on the ship, and remains sitting at the bar, dourly throwing down cocktails, and trying her very best to put a damper on the glowing couple's happiness. Soon, in a jealous rage, she shoots Simon in the leg, and chaos ensues, eventually leading the next morning, to the countess' maid, Louise (Rose Leslie), discovering the murdered body of Linnet, killed with a single .22 bullet to the head.

Suddenly, everyone in the wedding party is a suspect, including the wealthy artist Euphemia (Annette Bening), her son, Bouc (Tom Bateman), very much in love with Rosalie; Katchadourian (Ali Fazal), Linnet's longtime consigliere; and the formerly wealthy (now communist) Marie Van Schuyler (Jennifer Saunders), and her personal nurse, Bowers (Dawn French). As the body count continues to rise, Poirot steadily continues his interrogations, amongst rising tensions and further complications, until, at last, he reveals the killer, but only after first establishing the potential motive for literally everyone else on board.

Branagh, historically a vastly more talented actor than filmmaker, puts himself front and center of the action, against an array of other thespians, a time-tested formula that on this occasion, leads to a massive miscalculation. Through no fault of his own, the casting of the now-shunned Hammer (whose peculiar psychosexual-cannibal predilections came to light last year), in a role in which the character's emotional reliability becomes a central plot point, distracts from the necessary seamlessness of the cast, standing out like a pterodactyl at an Applebee's happy hour.

These adaptations tend to include a glut of name actors in small supporting roles -- Branagh's similarly crafted "Murder on the Orient Express," included Judi Dench, Penelope Cruz, Willem Dafoe and Leslie Odom Jr. -- which tends to be a distraction in the best of times, but here, the casting miscue yanks the film from its moorings. As does some unfortunately drab CGI work, which seriously spoils the sense of adventure and wonder of being on location in an exotic locale (an essential ingredient to a number of Christie's novels).

But the film's biggest failing comes back to the script, which streamlines much of Christie's intricate prose in favor of simpler, less dimensional aspects, all of which, it would seem, having to do with love's many forms, and the loss thereof. Branagh tries to supplant the loss of atmosphere by adding numerous ominous elements (he is fond of taking the camera underwater in order to observe crocodiles striking at unsuspecting birds, and predatory fish engulfing smaller members), and a genuinely lively soundtrack -- the inclusion of Salome's spry blues grind (decidedly not in the novel), is one very welcome addition -- but it all feels too rushed and haphazard to build to a meaningful climax.

The true deliciousness of the mystery narrative is in its anticipation: We know what will eventually happen, but we don't know who it will be, or just how we will arrive. A better director would know how to savor each of these moments -- from hors d'oeuvre to petit four -- but Branagh, like a beleaguered French chef during a pre-theater dinner rush, whisks us as quickly as possible to the main entree before his diners have had a chance to enjoy getting there.