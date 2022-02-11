Texarkana will make $138,000 upgrade to storm siren system

TEXARKANA -- With the spring severe weather season nearing, the Texarkana Board of Directors on Monday approved an upgrade to the city's storm warning siren system at a cost of more than $138,000.

The board voted unanimously to authorize a contract with American Signal Corp., which Fire Chief David Fletcher called "a big step forward" in modernizing the city's network of 15 sirens used to warn residents of tornadoes and other natural emergencies.

American Signal Corp. will replace two sirens, and remove another that is redundant and inoperable. The system will share an automated control point in the Bi-state Justice Building with the Texarkana, Texas, sirens, effectively merging the two cities' siren systems.

The Texarkana Fire Department also will have the ability to sound the Arkansas city's sirens with controls in the department's administration offices.

The upgraded sirens will use an electronic communication system that allows remote monitoring and alerts staff members if a maintenance issue arises. The contract includes repair and maintenance training for city employees.

The project, including staff training, should be completed in three to four months, and there will not be a gap between the old and upgraded systems' operability, Fletcher said.