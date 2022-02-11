The world in brief: Pakistani women revile ban on hijabs

Pakistani women revile ban on hijabs

KARACHI, Pakistan — Pakistani women rallied Thursday to denounce a ban imposed in a region in neighboring India on the wearing of the traditional headscarf, or hijab, by Muslim girls in schools.

About 100 women took to the streets in the southern port city of Karachi in a protest organized by a Pakistani Islamist political party, the Jamaat-e-Islami. And in the eastern city of Lahore, dozens of women torched an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded the lifting of the hijab ban.

Earlier in the day, a court in Karnataka, a state in southern India, told students not to wear any religious clothing until it delivers a verdict on petitions seeking to overturn the ban on hijabs. The petitions were filed by students challenging the ban, which some schools implemented recently.

In the Hindu-majority India, where Muslims make up about 14% of the country’s almost 1.4 billion people, the traditional Muslim hijabs are not banned or restricted in public places and are a common sight.

However, violence and hate speech against Muslims have increased under Modi’s governing Hindu nationalist party, which also governs Karnataka.

Sri Lanka bars anti-personnel mines

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka’s Parliament on Thursday approved a law prohibiting the use, stockpiling, production and transfer of anti-personnel land mines to implement an international treaty that the nation acceded to five years ago.

The law was passed without a vote after being introduced by Justice Minister Ali Sabry on Wednesday.

Government forces and separatist Tamil Tiger rebels were accused of widely using anti-personnel and anti-tank mines during Sri Lanka’s quarter-century civil war, which ended in 2009.

The rebels were able to produce their own mines before their defeat.

In 2017, Sri Lanka became a party to the Ottawa Convention of 1997, which bans anti-personnel mines.

The new law outlaws the production, use or transfer of land mines, except for training military and police personnel in mine detection, clearance, deactivation and destruction.

Violations can be penalized by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of approximately $2,500.

According to initial United Nations estimates, some 100,000 people were killed in the civil war.

Court tosses comedian’s poem filing

BERLIN — Germany’s highest court said Thursday that it has dismissed a television comedian’s complaint against rulings that prohibited him from repeating parts of a crude poem he wrote about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The legal battle goes back to 2016, when comic Jan Boehmermann recited the poem on public television to illustrate something he said wouldn’t be allowed even in democratic Germany. The poem described Erdogan as “stupid, cowardly and uptight” before descending into sexual references.

Then-Chancellor Angela Merkel granted a Turkish request to allow possible prosecution for insulting a foreign head of state. A Hamburg court issued an injunction ordering Boehmermann not to repeat most of the poem.

An appeals court upheld that decision, rejecting both Boehmermann’s appeal and a bid by Erdogan’s lawyers to have the ban extended to the whole poem.

The case eventually went to the Federal Constitutional Court, which on Thursday published a curt Jan. 26 ruling dismissing Boehmermann’s complaint. It said that it wouldn’t consider the case “because it has no prospect of success,” and didn’t elaborate on its reasoning.

Denmark, U.S. set defense pact talks

HELSINKI — Denmark says it will begin negotiations on a new defense cooperation agreement with the U.S.

that may include allowing American troops and military equipment to be stationed on Danish soil — in reversal of a decades-old policy.

But Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stressed to reporters Thursday that the move is not because of current tensions between Russia and Ukraine. She said talks on intensifying military cooperation between Copenhagen and Washington have been in the works for a long time.

The potential new Danish-American defense cooperation deal “is a breakthrough after many decades” of a policy against allowing foreign troops to be stationed on Danish soil, she told Danish media.

Danish Defense Minister Morten Boedskov told reporters that no American military bases would be established in Denmark and declined to comment on where U.S. troops would be placed in the country.

Danish broadcaster TV2 said the Danish government is seeking to strike a similar kind of defense deal with Washington as neighboring Norway did in May 2021. Both Scandinavian countries are staunch NATO allies of the U.S.

With its treaty with Washington, Norway has allowed unhindered access to U.S. troops, but must respect Norwegian law, meaning — among other things — that the U.S. cannot send nuclear weapons, landmines or cluster bombs with its soldiers to Norwegian soil.





Gallery: Pakistani women protest ban on hijabs







