Three local women in university pageant

Thirteen students have registered as candidates in the 66th Miss Arkansas Tech University competition, including three southeast Arkansas residents.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. Friday at Witherspoon Auditorium at ATU in Russellville, according to a news release.

Local candidates are: Alli Beth King — Parents: Kim Kaye and Davy King, Hometown: Rison, Talent : Tap Dance, Social Impact Initiative: Give Y.O.U., Sponsor : Golden Girls.

Kaitlyn Norton — Parents: Hope Six and Gene No r to n , Hometown: Woodlawn, Talent : Spoken Word, Social Impact Initiative: Increasing Accommodations for Disabled and Ill Students, Sponsor: Family and Friends.

Savannah Scallion-Tooke — Parents: Aaron and Lindsey Tooke, Hometown: Woodlawn, Talent: Vocal, Social Impact Initiative: Menta l Health Awareness in Young Adults, Sponsor: Delta Zeta.

Pageant attendance will be limited in accordance with the ATU covid-19 management plan. Face coverings will be required for audience members. Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for minors and free with a current and valid ATU identification card.

The Miss Arkansas Tech University competition is an official preliminary to Miss America, and the winner will compete in the 2022 Miss Arkansas competition. The new Miss Tech will receive a two-semester tuition scholarship at ATU. More than $24,000 in gifts and scholarships will be awarded during the pageant, according to the release.