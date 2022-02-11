Police beat: Traffic stop leads to gun, drug arrest

Traffic stop leads to gun, drug arrest

An Arkansas State Police traffic stop in Little Rock on Wednesday afternoon led to the arrest of a man police say had drugs and a gun, according to an arrest report.

A trooper stopped Michael Williams, 23, of Jacksonville, shortly after 2 p.m. for speeding on John Barrow Road.

Williams was not cooperating, and when told to put his hands on the vehicle, he resisted being handcuffed, the trooper states in the report.

A search of the vehicle turned up a Glock pistol, scales, a bag suspected to contain marijuana and a bottle of white pills, the report said.

Williams is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, resisting arrest, drug possession and additional charges of speeding and driving on a suspended license.

LR man arrested in brother's stabbing

Little Rock police on Wednesday afternoon arrested a man charged in the stabbing of his brother, according to a police report.

Officers arrested Keith Williams, 29, of Little Rock, as a suspect in the stabbing of his brother, Kelly Williams, and stated in the report that while they tried to arrest him, Williams pulled away from officers, refused to follow commands and tried to bite an officer.

Once he was taken to the Pulaski County jail, police say Williams spit on an officer.

Williams is charged with first degree domestic battery and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, both felonies, and resisting arrest, a misdemeanor.

Woman charged in assault with vehicle

A North Little Rock woman is charged with aggravated assault after police say she tried to drive her car into a man and pulled a knife on him Thursday, according to an arrest report.

Little Rock Police arrested Amari Townsend, 20, after a man and some witnesses told them that Townsend got into an argument with him that developed into a fight and led to Townsend driving her car toward him.

Witnesses said the man jumped onto Townsend's vehicle when she drove at him, and that Townsend exited the vehicle and brandished a knife at the victim.

Townsend faces a felony aggravated assault charge.