Troopers: 1 killed, 1 injured in Ouachita County crash

A Bearden woman was killed and another woman was injured in a crash in Ouachita County on Thursday morning, troopers said.

The crash happened shortly before 9:15 a.m., according to a preliminary report from state police. A 2019 Nissan, driven by 67-year-old Sharon Garlington and headed east on Ouachita County 203, “failed to yield the right of way” to a 2018 Kia as it entered the northbound lane of U.S. 79, the report states.

The front of the Kia struck the driver’s side of the Nissan, causing both vehicles to leave the road, troopers said.

Garlington died as a result of the crash, the report states. The driver of the Kia, a 28-year-old Magnolia woman, was injured in the wreck, troopers said.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 48 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.