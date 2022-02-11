Two Springdale teachers receive presidential awards

SPRINGDALE -- Both Arkansas teachers receiving one of this year's Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching work for Springdale schools.

Lindsay Hall, a teacher at Young Elementary School, received an award in the math category. Lisa Taylor, a teacher at Shaw Elementary School, received an award in the science category, according to a news release Tuesday from the White House.

Hall and Taylor are the only awardees from Arkansas this year. They're also the 10th and 11th Springdale School District teachers to earn the award since 2000.

The award, established in 1983, is the highest award K-12 math and science teachers can receive from the U.S. government, according to the release.

"These awards honor the dedication, hard work and important role that America's teachers and mentors play in supporting learners who will be future STEM professionals, including climate scientists, mathematicians, innovators, space explorers and engineers," the release states.

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.

The award criteria alternate years between kindergarten through sixth-grade and seventh- through 12th-grade teachers. This is a year for honoring kindergarten through sixth-grade teachers.

There are 102 winners of the award nationally this year representing schools and organizations from all 50 states; Washington, D.C.; Puerto Rico; Department of Defense Education Activity schools; and the U.S. territories.

Hall has been an educator for 15 years and has spent the last three years teaching all subject areas in third and fourth grade with a focus in math at Young Elementary School. She previously taught at Tucker Elementary School in the Rogers School District for 12 years, according to the presidential awards website.

Hall has served on the district math lesson planning collaboration team to design and plan virtual district math lessons for the 2020-21 school year, as well as the district math cadre committee to implement district math units at the school level. Hall uses her skills and passion about the subject to inspire her colleagues by leading book studies and professional development at her school, according to the website.

"It is an honor to be recognized as sharing the same expertise and dedication as the nation's top teaching core who demonstrate deep content knowledge and can motivate and enable students to be successful in the mathematics and science subject areas," Hall said in a news release from the School District.

Taylor has been an educator for more than 23 years, including the past 14 at Shaw Elementary teaching third through fifth grades. She taught third grade at Westwood Elementary School in Springdale for six years and Huntsville Intermediate School for her first three years of teaching. She also taught four years at the University of Arkansas as an adjunct instructor in early childhood education, according to the website.

She is a National Board-certified middle childhood generalist.

"As a teacher who aspires to bring mathematics and science topics alive in the classroom, being nominated for this award is an absolute honor," Taylor said in a news release from the School District. "I am humbled to be recognized as part of an esteemed group of educators who are dedicated to building opportunities for all students in STEM fields."