UCA's Kayouloud filling scoring void

The University of Central Arkansas men's basketball team was facing a potentially massive setback on Jan. 27.

Early in the second half of a 93-74 loss to North Florida, UCA forward Darious Hall injured his right shoulder. Hall, the team's leading scorer and rebounder, was sidelined for the remainder of the game and wouldn't see a doctor until the team's return to Conway following a Jan. 29 game against Jacksonville.

So with one of his team's most top players indefinitely sidelined, UCA Coach Anthony Boone turned to forward Eddy Kayouloud to take Hall's place in the starting five.

"He was doing really well up until that point anyway," Boone said of Kayouloud. "He had a couple really good games before Darious got hurt, and he was just the natural guy, we felt, that was ready for [it]."

Kayouloud, who hadn't started a game all season to that point, stepped into the Bears' starting lineup against Jacksonville and has been impactful since. On the season, he is averaging 10.9 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, but the splits between his starts and bench appearances are stark.

Prior to his first start, Kayouloud averaged 8.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. In his past four games -- all starts -- he's averaging 22.3 points and 9.5 rebounds. Against Jacksonville, the native of France recorded his first double-double of the season with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

He followed that with considerable performances against both Florida Gulf Coast and Stetson. In an overtime loss to the Eagles, Kayouloud recorded career highs in both points (34) and rebounds (17), and he had a game-high 24 points in the Bears' win against Stetson.

Kayouloud is no stranger to starting. He has started nearly two-thirds of the games in which he has played at UCA. He was a regular starter his first two seasons, starting 49 times in 62 games. That mark has lowered significantly the past two seasons, totaling 17 starts in that time, but this season's four starts mark the fewest he's ever had in one season.

The senior forward acknowledged that his role off the bench has had an impact on his recent play.

"I felt like it was easier to get into rhythm, from the jump, just starting the game," he said. "But this year I'm coming off the bench and having to bring the energy right up. That's been a little difficult. There's been a couple games where maybe I would score just two points or maybe no basket at all, but I got used to it and now it's become easier."

The forward's play has also coincided with higher-scoring games for the Bears. Prior to his starts, UCA was averaging 72.9 points per game. When Kayouloud starts, the Bears average 75.8 points per game.

It's unclear when Hall will return to the Bears' starting lineup. He returned to play in UCA's 83-72 loss to Kennesaw State on Wednesday, finishing with 10 points and two rebounds off the bench. But Boone said Tuesday that while the expectation is that Hall will start at some point this week, the forward's status is "day-to-day."

"It's not moving as fast as we'd like," Boone said of Hall's rehabilitation. "We want to make sure that he is good and ready to go before we before we put him out there."

Hall still has a chance to return to the starting lineup against Jacksonville State on Saturday, but even if that's the case, it doesn't automatically mean Boone will boot Kayouloud back to the bench.

"We will cross that bridge when we get to it," Boone said of Kayouloud remaining a starter. "He's been doing really well in this role, so it would be tough to change it."