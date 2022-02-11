U.S. urges Canada to break blockade





TORONTO -- The Biden administration urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government Thursday to use its federal powers to end the truck blockade by Canadians protesting the country's covid-19 restrictions, as the bumper-to-bumper demonstration forced auto plants on both sides of the border to shut down or scale back production.

For the fourth straight day, scores of truckers taking part in what they dubbed the Freedom Convoy blocked the Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor, Ontario, to Detroit, disrupting the flow of auto parts and other products between the two countries.

The White House said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg spoke with their Canadian counterparts and urged them to help resolve the standoff.

Far-right and anti-vaccine groups around the world have amplified the message of the Canadian protesters on social media, raising millions of dollars in online campaigns. The protests have also inspired copycat convoys in France, New Zealand and Australia.

In addition to the blockades, the protests have morphed into a battle cry against pandemic restrictions in general and the leadership of Trudeau.

He said Thursday that the protests were undermining businesses, supply chains and the Canadian economy and reiterated his call for them to end.

Conservative Ontario Premier Doug Ford, meanwhile, moved to cut off funding for the protests by successfully asking a court to freeze millions of dollars in donations to the convoy through crowdfunding site GiveSendGo. Ford has called the protests an occupation.

The mayor of Windsor, Drew Dilken, said Thursday that his City Council has authorized an injunction be sought from Superior Court "to bring about an end to this illegal occupation."

Marco Mendicino, Canada's minister of public safety, said Thursday that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police was sending additional officers to Ottawa and Windsor, and to the border crossing in Coutts, Alberta, where protests are also underway.

A federal government official said no option were being ruled out. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as that person was not authorized to speak publicly.

Local news reports also said a group of protesters had gone to Ottawa International Airport on Thursday morning, honking horns and driving around the airport.

Omar Alghabra, Canada's transport minister, called for an end to what he described as "illegal blockades" amid suggestions that the Ontario government rein in the protesters by revoking permits for commercial vehicles.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement Thursday calling on Canada to reopen traffic on the Ambassador Bridge.

"It is imperative that Canadian, local, provincial and national governments de-escalate this economic blockade," the statement said. "They must take all necessary and appropriate steps to immediately and safely reopen traffic so we can continue growing our economy."

In the U.S., authorities braced for the possibility of similar truck-borne protests inspired by the Canadians, and authorities in Paris and Belgium banned road blockades to head off disruptions there, too.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in a bulletin to local and state law enforcement agencies that it has received reports that truckers are planning to "potentially block roads in major metropolitan cities" in a protest against vaccine mandates and other issues.

The agency said the convoy could begin in Southern California as early as this weekend, possibly disrupting traffic around the Super Bowl, and reach Washington in March in time for the State of the Union address, according to a copy of Tuesday's bulletin obtained by The Associated Press.

The White House said the department is "surging additional staff" to the Super Bowl just in case.

Information for this article was contributed by Dan Bilefsky and Ana Swanson of The New York Times and by Rob Gillies, Tom Krisher, Mike Householder, Aamer Madhani, Ben Fox and Amanda Seitz of The Associated Press.









