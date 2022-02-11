Virginia official quits over posts

RICHMOND, Va. — A deputy Virginia attorney general resigned Thursday after social media posts surfaced in which she praised the Capitol rioters as “patriots,” falsely claimed Donald Trump won the 2020 election and espoused conspiracy theories about voter fraud.

A spokeswoman for Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares confirmed Monique Miles’ resignation and said that her posts, first reported by The Washington Post, had been unknown to the office before Thursday morning.

“The Attorney General has been very clear — Joe Biden won the election and he has condemned the January 6th attack,” spokeswoman Victoria LaCivita said in a statement to The Associated Press.

The Washington Post reported that it had obtained screenshots of the Facebook posts by Miles, authenticated them with people who interacted with Miles, and shared them with Miyares’ office.

Miles, who could not immediately be reached by the AP for comment, told The Post in an email that the posts were being taken out of context and were shared in a “character assassination to stir up controversy.”