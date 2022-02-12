Police: 1 dead, at least 2 others injured in Little Rock shooting

One person was killed and at least two others were injured following an overnight shooting in Little Rock, the second homicide reported in the city since since Friday night, authorities said.

The shooting happened near the 200 block of East 7th Street, Little Rock police said in a Twitter post shortly after 5:30 a.m Saturday.

One person died, police said. The others' injuries were not considered life threatening.

A separate shooting Friday night in southwest Little Rock left one person dead and another in critical condition, according to police.



















