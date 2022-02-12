$7B in seized assets to go for Afghan aid, 9/11 victims

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden signed an order Friday to free $7 billion in Afghan assets now frozen in the U.S., splitting the money between humanitarian aid for poverty-stricken Afghanistan and a fund for Sept. 11, 2001, victims still seeking relief for the terror attacks that killed nearly 3,000 Americans.

No money will be released immediately. But Biden's order calls for banks to provide $3.5 billion to a trust fund for distribution through humanitarian groups for Afghan relief and basic needs. The other $3.5 billion would stay in the U.S. to finance payments awarded in lawsuits by U.S. victims of terrorism that are still working their way through the courts.

The money is derived largely from donations to Afghanistan by the U.S. and other nations.

International funding to Afghanistan was suspended and billions of dollars of the country's assets abroad, mostly in the United States, were frozen after the Taliban took control of the country in August as the U.S. military withdrew.

The White House said in a statement that the order "is designed to provide a path for the funds to reach the people of Afghanistan, while keeping them out of the hands of the Taliban and malicious actors."

Biden's plan aims to resolve a complex situation in which the U.S. is sitting on billions owned by a country where there is no government it recognizes, with competing appeals for the money for the crying needs of the Afghan people and families still scarred by the 2001 attacks. (No country has recognized the Taliban as Afghanistan's legitimate government.)

Brett Eagleson, whose father, Bruce, died in the attack on the World Trade Center, said that victims' families support the distribution of a large portion of the funds to the Afghan people, the remaining money should be distributed fairly among the families.

"Anything short of equitable treatment for and among the 9/11 families as it relates to these frozen assets is outrageous and will be seen as a betrayal" by the government, Eagleson said in a statement.

The Justice Department had signaled months ago that the administration was poised to intervene in a federal lawsuit filed by 9/11 victims and families in New York City.

The families in that case won a U.S. court judgment in 2012 against the Taliban and some other entities. But other victims' relatives have ongoing lawsuits over the attacks, and a New York-based lawyer for about 500 families urged Friday that all be on equal footing for the money.

"It's going to take a lot of funds to provide monetary compensation, but we'll never make these people whole. Never," said attorney Jerry Goldman.

LOOMING CRISIS

Afghanistan's long-troubled economy has been in a tailspin since the Taliban takeover.

Nearly 80% of the previous government's budget came from the international community. That money, now cut off, financed hospitals, schools, factories and government ministries. Desperation for such basic necessities has been exacerbated by the covid-19 pandemic, as well as health care shortages, drought and malnutrition.

Aid groups have warned of a looming humanitarian catastrophe. State employees, from doctors to teachers and administrative civil servants, haven't been paid in months. Banks have restricted how much money people can withdraw.

U.S. courts in which 9/11 victims have filed claims against the Taliban will have to take additional action for victims and families to be compensated from the $3.5 billion, deciding if they have a claim, according to senior administration officials who briefed reporters.

The Biden administration is still working through details of setting up the trust fund, an effort the White House says will probably take months.

Because victims have legal claims on the $7 billion in the U.S. banking system, the courts would have to sign off before half of the money for humanitarian assistance could be released to Afghanistan, the officials said.

The U.S. launched the war in Afghanistan more than 20 years ago after then-Taliban leader Mullah Omar refused to hand over al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden following the 9/11 attacks on the United States. Bin Laden, who was born in Saudi Arabia but had his citizenship revoked, moved to Afghanistan after being expelled from Sudan in 1996.

Taliban political spokesman Mohammad Naeem criticized the administration for not releasing all of the funds to Afghanistan.

"Stealing the blocked funds of Afghan nation by the United States of America and its seizure (of those funds) shows the lowest level of humanity ... of a country and a nation," Naeem tweeted Friday.

The Taliban have called on the international community to release funds and help stave off a humanitarian disaster.

The Biden administration pushed back against criticism that all $7 billion should be released to Afghanistan, arguing that the 9/11 claimants under the U.S. legal system have a right to their day in court.

Afghanistan has more than $9 billion in reserves, including just over $7 billion in reserves held in the United States. The rest is largely in Germany, the United Arab Emirates and Switzerland.

As of January, the Taliban had managed to pay salaries of their ministries but were struggling to keep employees at work. They have promised to open schools for girls after the Afghan new year at the end of March, but humanitarian organizations say money is needed to pay teachers.

Universities for women have reopened in several provinces, with the Taliban saying the staggered opening will be completed by the end of February when all universities for women and men will open, a major concession to international demands.

In recent months, Afghans have been able to withdraw only $200 a week and only in Afghanis, not U.S. currency. Afghanistan's economy has teetered on the verge of collapse.

The United Nations last month issued an appeal for nearly $5 billion, its largest-ever appeal for a single country, estimating that nearly 90% of the country's 38 million people were surviving below the poverty level of $1.90 a day.

The U.N. has estimated that the vast majority of Afghanistan's 40 million people will suffer severe hunger this winter and many, especially children, will die.

At a Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing on the matter Wednesday, David Miliband, head of the International Rescue Committee, urged release of the funds to prevent famine.

"The humanitarian community did not choose the government, but that is no excuse to punish the people, and there is a middle course -- to help the Afghan people without embracing the new government," Miliband said.

DIFFERENT OPTION

Another option has been to let the assets sit untouched, gathering interest for what is likely to be years before the Taliban perhaps again lose power and a more normal government arises.

But in September, a group of about 150 relatives of 9/11 victims, who years ago won a default judgment after suing targets like al-Qaida and the Taliban in a case known as Havlish, persuaded a judge to dispatch a U.S. marshal to seize the money from the Federal Reserve of New York .

In November, a number of other 9/11 groups that filed similar lawsuits after the attacks stepped forward to ask for a share of the Afghan bank assets.

By then, the Biden administration had intervened in the Havlish litigation, invoking a law that permits it to step into lawsuits to inform the court what is in the national interest.

Lawyers in the Havlish case had earlier proposed a similar arrangement, dividing the assets between humanitarian relief and paying off the Taliban's judgment debt to their clients. In a statement relayed this week by his legal team, a plaintiff in that case, Ramon Melendez Sr., argued that using the money that way would be just.

"I lost my wife on 9/11 due to the Taliban's support for terrorism," Melendez said. "I became a single parent to my two sons, and then lost my house. I have never received any money against my judgment. I think some money should go to humanitarian relief for the Afghan people, but I also want my legal judgment to be fully honored."

Not all relatives of the 9/11 victims agree. This week, Barry Amundson, whose brother Craig was killed in the Pentagon that day, said his group -- September 11th Families for Peaceful Tomorrows -- thought all of the money should go to benefit Afghans.

"I can't think of a worse betrayal of the people of Afghanistan than to freeze their assets and give it to 9/11 families," Amundson said. "While 9/11 families are seeking justice for their loss through these suits, I fear that the end result of seizing this money will be to cause further harm to innocent Afghans who have already suffered greatly."

Information for this article was contributed by Aamer Madhani, Kathy Gannon, Eric Tucker, Ellen Knickmeyer and Jennifer Peltz of The Associated Press; by Charlie Savage of The New York Times; and by Matt Viser and Karen DeYoung of The Washington Post.

A boy selling bread watches Muslims attending Friday Prayer in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)



FILE - Firefighters make their way through the rubble after two airliners crashed into the World Trade Center in New York bringing down the landmark buildings, Sept. 11, 2001. President Joe Biden signed an executive order, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, to create a pathway to split $7 billion in Afghan assets frozen in the U.S. to fund humanitarian relief in Afghanistan and to create a trust fund to compensate Sept. 11 victims. (AP Photo/Shawn Baldwin, File)



FILE — Investigators and police probe the site where a jet crashed, Sept. 11, 2001, near Shanksville, Pa. President Joe Biden signed an executive order, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, to create a pathway to split $7 billion in Afghan assets frozen in the U.S. to fund humanitarian relief in Afghanistan and to create a trust fund to compensate Sept. 11 victims. (Joshua Gunter/Cleveland.com via AP, File)



FILE - The south side of the Pentagon burns after a plane crash in Washington, Sept. 11, 2001. President Joe Biden signed an executive order, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, to create a pathway to split $7 billion in Afghan assets frozen in the U.S. to fund humanitarian relief in Afghanistan and to create a trust fund to compensate Sept. 11 victims. (AP Photo/Tom Horan, File)

