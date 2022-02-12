The nation in brief: Parade-crash accused pleads innocent; 9 officers hurt in ambush in Phoenix





Parade-crash accused pleads innocent

WAUKESHA, Wis. -- A Milwaukee man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he drove an SUV through a suburban Christmas parade pleaded innocent Friday to scores of criminal charges.

Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, entered the pleas to 77 charges, including six counts of homicide and multiple counts of reckless endangerment, during a court appearance that lasted less than five minutes. Brooks' attorneys filed for a change of venue in the case Thursday, but it's not clear when that motion will be considered. He remains jailed on $5 million bail.

During the preliminary hearing, police detective Thomas Casey testified that he and other officers yelled at Brooks to stop as he drove the SUV through the parade in downtown Waukesha on Nov. 21, injured 61 people, including the six people he killed.

Brooks' attorney, public defender Anna Kees, maintained that he couldn't turn off the parade route because the side streets were barricaded and full of spectators. She noted, too, that he told detectives that he didn't mean to kill anyone and couldn't bring himself to look when detectives showed him photos of the carnage.

9 officers hurt in ambush in Phoenix

PHOENIX -- A man ambushed a police officer who responded to a call at a Phoenix home early Friday, shooting him several times, then rained more gunfire on other officers who tried to rescue a baby that was placed outside the door.

In all, five officers were shot, including four who were wounded while trying to take the baby to safety. Four more officers were injured by shrapnel or ricocheting bullets, Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams said.

All were expected to survive, and the baby was unharmed, police said.

An injured woman who later died was the suspect's former girlfriend and the baby was believed to be their child, Williams said. No names were released.

The most seriously injured officer was the first to arrive at the home after receiving a report about a woman shot.

"As he approached the doorway, the suspect ambushed him with a gun and shot him several times," Williams said. "That officer was able to get back and get away to safety."

Video from the scene shows another man coming outside holding a baby and a satchel. The man put the satchel on the ground and then laid down the infant, wrapped in a blanket, between the satchel and the front door. He raised his hands to surrender while backing away from the house.

When other officers approached the doorway, the suspect fired more shots. The officers returned fire, which then led the suspect to barricade himself inside. Eight of the officers were wounded by bullets or shrapnel in that exchange, Williams said.

Police were able to get the baby to safety as a SWAT unit took over. The suspect was later found dead inside. Police didn't specify how he died.

Manson devotee release-appeal denied

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. -- The California Supreme Court has denied a potential bid for freedom by Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten after Gov. Gavin Newsom's rejection of her parole.

The court Wednesday refused to hear Van Houten's appeal of a lower court ruling in December that denied her petition for a review.

Van Houten, 72, is serving a life sentence for helping Manson and other cult members kill Los Angeles grocer Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, in August 1969. She was 19 when she and other followers fatally stabbed the LaBiancas and smeared their blood on the walls. The slayings came the day after other Manson followers, but not Van Houten, killed pregnant actress Sharon Tate and four others.

The petition challenged what it termed a denial of due process by Newsom in reversing a 2020 parole board recommendation.

An email to Van Houten's attorney, Rich Pfeiffer, seeking comment wasn't immediately returned.

School building sheds ex-governor name

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- University of Alabama trustees voted Friday to strip the name of a one-time governor who led the Ku Klux Klan from a campus building and rename it solely for the school's first Black student.

The unanimous vote reversed a decision last week to add the name of Autherine Lucy Foster, who briefly attended the all-white state school in 1956, to a building honoring Bibb Graves, a progressive, pro-education governor who also ran a Montgomery KKK group a century ago.

Rather than Lucy-Graves Hall, the classroom building will be known as Autherine Lucy Hall, trustees decided. Foster's family wanted to use her maiden name from her time on campus.

"It's never too late to make the right decision," said John England, a former trustee who led a committee that initially recommended the joint name and then reversed itself after criticism that Graves didn't deserve to have his name alongside that of Lucy, now 92 and living in metropolitan Birmingham.

Trustees didn't mention Graves' involvement with the KKK during an online meeting.





Bullet holes are left in windows of a house where five Phoenix Police Department officers were shot Friday in exchanges of gunfire with a man who ambushed one officer and fired on four others trying to rescue a baby who was placed outside the house during a standoff. The suspect was found dead in the home along with a critically injured woman who later died. All the officers were expected to survive, and the baby was unharmed, authorities said. More photos at arkansasonline.com/212phoenix/. (AP/Ross D. Franklin)











