Anonymous donor provides North Little Rock's Shorter College with largest individual gift ever

A $200,000 gift from an anonymous donor to provide student scholarships is the largest ever from an individual to Shorter College, a historically Black institution in North Little Rock.

"We do not know who the person is. We've been talking to bankers," said Mary Gayden, the college's director of communication.

Gayden noted how other historically Black colleges and universities have recently been provided gifts.

"This anonymous donor has been supporting colleges over the last two years," Gayden said.

The gift to Shorter College was provided on Feb. 3, according to the school's announcement.

Gayden said the donor was impressed by Shorter College offering a degree program in the state's prisons, as well as the school's federally funded Anchor program offering support and continuing education to the formerly incarcerated.

Shorter College began in 2016 participating in the Second Chance Pell Program, a federal initiative launched in 2015 providing grants to students who are incarcerated.

Gayden said that nearly 100 incarcerated people have earned associate degrees from Shorter.

The new scholarship aid will begin to be distributed as soon as this spring semester for those with financial need, Gayden said.

"All students will have access to the scholarship money," Gayden said.