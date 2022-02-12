Arkansas' Vekemans wins pole vault

FAYETTEVILLE -- Elien Vekemans keeps moving up the pole vault list for the University of Arkansas women's track and field team.

Vekemans, a sophomore from Leuven, Belgium, cleared a personal-best 14 feet, 51/2 inches to win the Tyson Invitational on Friday night at the Randal Tyson Center.

That mark moved Vekemans to eighth on the Razorbacks' all-time list. She had been tied for the 10th spot with April Steiner Bennett after clearing 14-3 1/4 at the Red Raider Open in Lubbock, Texas, on Jan. 21.

"The competition in Belgium is pretty low, so coming here pushes me," Vekemans said. "I get better faster."

After clearing 12-9, 13-3 and 13-9 on her first attempts, Vekemans passed at 14-23/4 to move up to 14-51/4.

"I got that idea from my dad, so I could save my energy a little bit," she said. "And it worked out."

Vekemans cleared 14-51/4 on her second attempt.

"It gives me a lot of confidence," she said. "I didn't even touch the bar, so my height was pretty good over it. I've got some height left, so that's a nice feeling."

Vekemans missed three attempts at 14-9.

"I think the height is definitely there." she said. "It's a goal for conference or nationals."

Arkansas sophomore Mackenzie Hayward cleared 13-9 to finish fourth in the vault.

Jada Baylark, a senior from Little Rock Parkview, took second in the 60 meters for the Razorbacks in 7.26 seconds behind LSU sophomore Favour Ofili, who won in 7.25.

Arkansas sophomore Rosey Effiong took third in the 400 in a season-best 52.14 and freshman Jayla Hollis was fourth in the 60 hurdles in a personal-best 8.08.

"Obviously we've been working, and we'll continue to work," Arkansas assistant coach Chris Johnson said of Hollis' performance. "You look around the country, and the hurdlers are moving fast. But we're happy with where she's at right now.

"There's much we have to do to get her prepared for the conference meet and hopefully qualify for the national meet. So we'll continue to do that.

"All in all from a team perspective, I think we did well."

Former Razorback Laquan Nairn, now competing for his native Bahamas, won the men's long jump with a best of 26-71/4. He had four jumps over 26 feet.

"When you create that consistency, big jumps come," said Arkansas assistant coach Travis Geopfert, who coached Nairn with the Razorbacks before taking a job at Tennessee and then returning to the UA this year. "I'm just extremely proud of Laquan and the way he competed. He just did a fantastic job from the start."

Arkansas freshman John Baker took third in the long jump with a personal-best 26-31/2 that ranks 10th on the Razorbacks' all-time list.

"When you make the Arkansas all-time top 10 list, that's a really big deal," Geophert said. "Just super proud of him."

Former Arkansas NCAA champion and U.S. Olympian Jerrion Lawson, who is back in Fayetteville and training with Geopfert, was fourth at 26-31/2. A hamstring injury at the U.S. Olympic Trials last summer prevented him from taking any jumps in the final.

"It's been three years since he's taken six jumps [at a meet]," Geopfert said. "He's trying to find his rhythm, but he came out of this healthy tonight.

"He's such a great person, and to see him out there competing again and doing what he loves, I'm excited for the future ahead for him."

Arkansas signee Shakwon Coke, competing for Barton County (Kan.) Community College, was sixth in the long jump at 25-8 and Razorbacks sophomore Ryan Brown was seventh at 25-71/4.

In the 60 hurdles, Arkansas sophomore Phillip Lemonious was fifth in 7.72 and junior Tre'Bien Gilbert took seventh in 7.81.

"Phillip ran a season best," Arkansas assistant coach Doug Case said. "He's just getting going and he's fought some injuries, but now he's getting healthy and he's looking really good."

Razorbacks junior James Benson was fifth in the 400 in 46.35 and freshman Brandon Battle sixth in a personal-best 46.37.

"You look at these races, and half of the guys are All-Americans," Case said. "The entire meet is like that.

"I told our guys, 'If you make the final here, it's going to help you have a chance to make the final at SECs or NCAAs.' It's that's good of a meet."

The Tyson Invitational continues today with field events starting at 11:30 a.m and field events at 12:30 p.m.