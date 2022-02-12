Barnes helps lead Devils by Raiders

WEST MEMPHIS -- The West Memphis boys got a game-high 20 points from senior Kam Barnes in a 62-50 win over Nettleton on Friday night.

In winning their fourth straight, the Blue Devils (14-7, 6-3 5A-East) led wire to wire and controlled the paint area.

West Memphis outrebounded Nettleton 32-22 as Barnes led all rebounders with nine.

"We've put in a lot of hard work lately and I think it's made us a lot tougher," West Memphis Coach Irving Clay said. "Tonight we made a lot of mistakes by turning it over and missing free throws, but we offset that with our hustle."

West Memphis gained some momentum at halftime when Barnes powered a dunk at the buzzer to give the hosts a 28-21 lead.

Nettleton (16-9, 4-6) clawed to within 30-27 on a three-pointer by Curtez Smith, but the Blue Devils utilized a 6-3 run to close out the third quarter and lead 42-34 heading into the fourth.

Shoddy free-throw shooting plagued West Memphis throughout the game, but down the stretch, thanks to 3 of 4 makes by senior point guard D.J. Barrett, the Blue Devils hit 6 of their final 8 attempts.

A driving layup from Kearrius Townsend, who scored 11 points, gave West Memphis a comfortable 58-42 lead with 2:17 to play.

Barrett added 10 points for West Memphis, while Johnny Washington scored nine.

Nettleton got 12 points from Brandon Anderson, while Smith scored 11.

GIRLS

WEST MEMPHIS 40, NETTLETON 30

The Lady Devils clamped down on Nettleton's leading scorer, senior point guard Briley Pena, and secured a victory over the Raiders.

In the two teams' first meeting last month, Pena torched West Memphis (14-6, 7-2 5A-East) for 18 first-half points, including four three-pointers.

This time, West Memphis Coach Erica Leak used a box-and-one on Pena, putting freshman Alaiyah Price on her man-to-man. Playing straight denial throughout the first quarter, Price held Pena without a field-goal attempt in the first eight minutes.

Pena's first shot attempt was a missed three-pointer at the 7:07 mark of the second quarter. Before fouling out, Price held Pena to six points on 2-of-8 shooting.

"A lot of players worry about how many points they're going to score," Leak said. "Not Alaiyah. She did a job on Pena tonight. She was locked in from the beginning."

Price got brief help from reserve Kayla Hudson and later from her sister, Aniyah, a sophomore. But for the better part of the game, Alaiyah Price frustrated Pena into some bad shots.

Meanwhile, the Lady Devils had their own offensive woes.

Leading scorer Janiyah Tucker scored a season-low five points, but Aniyah Price picked up the slack by hitting 3 three-pointers on the way to a team-high 13 points.

Nettleton (15-9, 4-6) trailed 18-14 at halftime and coaxed Alaiyah Price into committing her third and fourth fouls within 11 seconds in the third quarter.

Still, West Memphis increased its lead to 29-18 heading into the fourth quarter and held off Nettleton at the end.

Junior center Clemisha Prackett totaled 12 points and a game-high 10 rebounds, while freshman Tyra Taylor pumped in 10 points.

Nettleton got 10 points apiece from Dmaria Daniels and Kyla Williams.