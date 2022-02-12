Blaze at The Pines mall raises questions aplenty

Fire officials have more questions than answers when it comes to a fire that broke out early Thursday and did extensive damage to some of the interior of The Pines mall.

"Right now, there are a lot of unknowns," Pine Bluff Fire Chief Shauwn Howell said on Friday.

Those questions ranged from how the fire started to trying to figure out exactly who owns the building.

The fire did considerable damage to what used to be the main mall office area, Howell said, adding that he could not easily estimate what dollar figure to put on that damage.

"It was too big," he said. "We'd need an adjuster for some guidance. I wouldn't even have a ballpark idea at this point."

Howell said that figuring out the cause of a fire is a process of elimination, with the biggest question being whether the blaze was man-made or not. The building had gas and electricity connected to it, but Howell said that, because the mall itself is so large -- covering more than the equivalent area of seven football fields -- it wasn't immediately known if the area where the fire started had gas and electricity service at the time of the fire.

There also was evidence that people had been in the building, possibly living there, but it was unclear how useful that bit of information might be, the chief said.

"The place was not occupied by any businesses," he said. "But it was clear that someone had been in there. Squatters or homeless people had been in there. But we know the mall has been empty for years. So we're seeing evidence that could be a year old or older."

As fire officials sift through the debris, they will be considering what in the building could have started the fire.

"Was it the gas or the electricity?" Howell said. "Was someone in there doing something? Someone could have been smoking a cigarette and it caught something else on fire. It could be a number of things. But all of that is under ash and fallen debris. It's like being a detective looking for answers and then the dots start connecting."

If all of the accidental causes are ruled out, there is the question of arson, Howell said. At this point, however, officials do not know if the mall structure was insured. If it was insured and a claim is filed, Howell said, the insurance carrier will usually send its own investigator to look at the structure as well as what the fire department's findings are.

Even filling out the standard paperwork on the incident has been difficult, Howell said, because the forms require the name of the owner. Judy Vu has referred to herself as the owner, but her name is not listed on the Jefferson County tax records. Those records do list other members of the Vu family as the owners.

"We're just not sure," Howell said, referring to which person to contact regarding the fire. "She's not physically here, but she's the last known owner so we're working on that as well."

In the case of most fires, Howell said, once the property owner is informed about a fire, the person "takes it from there" and contacts their insurance company. "But we haven't gotten that far," the chief said.

Howell said he was aware of different interests in the mall.

"On the fire side, we had a significant structural fire that we need to figure out," he said, "and we are searching for the answers to those questions. But on the other side, the community wants to see something done with this property going forward."

Resolving all of the questions, Howell said, "will take awhile."

"There are so many unknowns," he said. "The building was not occupied, not operational and partially boarded up. There are a lot of questions yet to be answered. It's complicated at best."

The only entity still doing business at the mall was the Dillard's Clearance store, and it was business as usual there on Friday. Howell said the store, which owns its own building, had walled itself off from the rest of the mall and also had its own ventilation system. Consequently, there was no cross contamination with any of the smoke created from the fire, Howell said.