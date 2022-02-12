BOYS BKB: Fayetteville closes in on 6A-West championship

BENTONVILLE -- Fayetteville's boys almost have the 6A-West Conference regular-season championship within reach, even though two weeks still remain in the regular season.

Ornette Gaines' reverse layup with just under 2 minutes remaining gave the Bulldogs the lead for good, and they held on to claim a 64-62 victory over Bentonville in Tiger Arena.

Fayetteville (18-4, 10-0) can now clinch a share of the league title with a win in its Tuesday makeup game at Rogers and can win it outright if Springdale also loses to Fort Smith Southside that night.

"That's such a big deal for us," Bulldogs coach Brad Stamps said. "We really don't talk about that a whole lot. We just talk about being our best when we take the floor for 32 minutes, and what happens happens. We then move on to the next one.

"I thought we played with great guts. I give Bentonville credit -- they were the defending conference champions and weren't going to quit. We had a big lead, and they showed what they were made of by coming back and fighting us to the end."

Gaines, who finished with 11 points, hit a bucket to spark a 12-0 run to close out the first half and give Fayetteville a 43-31 halftime lead. Bentonville (16-7, 5-4) then slowly whittled away at the lead until Caden Miller's dunk tied the game at 56 midway through the fourth quarter.

The score was tied again at 60 when Gaines went from his right to left and flipped the ball back into the bucket to put the Bulldogs ahead. Landon Glasper's off-balance running jumper as the shot clock expired made it a 64-60 game with 1:05 remaining.

"It was big, and that's who he is," Stamps said of Glasper, who finished with 21 points but was ice cold for most of the second half. "He's a kid that's been through the wars and been through it all for three years. We like the ball in his hands when it's crucial times, and he made a play. That's what it's all about."

Bentonville quickly made it a two-point game with Jaylen Lee's layup with 54 seconds left, then had a chance to tie or win the game after Glasper missed a contested layup with 17 seconds remaining. Harrison Hicks, who had already hit four 3-pointers, couldn't get a shot off and passed to Lee, but his 3-pointer failed to hit the rim and Glasper grabbed the rebound as time expired.

Jadyn Haney gave Fayetteville three players in double figures with 14 points. Lee finished with 21 to lead Bentonville, which hosts Bentonville West in its makeup game Tuesday, while Hicks added 12 and Miller finished with 11.