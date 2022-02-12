The world in brief: Brazil police raid leaves 8 people dead

Brazil police raid leaves 8 people dead

RIO DE JANEIRO -- A police operation in a poor community in Rio de Janeiro on Friday left eight people dead, according to the state's military police.

The raid in the Vila Cruzeiro favela was coordinated by Brazil's highway police and the military police. Officers seized automatic weapons, pistols, grenades and kilos of drugs, according to a statement from the military police.

Local media reported that more than a dozen schools and some family health clinics closed because of the gunfire.

One body was laid out on the street under a tarp, and some residents gathered nearby waiting to see if it was a relative or friend. Some protested against the operation, demanding to see the bodies of those who were killed.

Friday's raid targeted criminals planning attacks against security forces occupying the Jacarezinho favela, and one person was detained, according to the statement. Jacarezinho is where the state has launched its "Integrated City" initiative that seeks to reclaim territory controlled by gangs -- and also the site of a raid last year that left more than two dozen people dead.

Earlier this month, Brazil's Supreme Court issued a ruling that forces Rio's state government to institute measures aimed at reducing police killings and violations of human rights. The court also said lethal force should only be used only in situations in which all other means have been exhausted.

Journalist slain in his office in Mexico

MEXICO CITY -- A journalist was shot dead in the southern state of Oaxaca on Thursday, the fifth killed this year in Mexico, the state prosecutor's office said in a statement.

An official with the Oaxaca state security agency who requested anonymity confirmed that the victim was Heber Lopez, director of the online news site Noticias Web.

The Oaxaca state prosecutor's office said two suspects were in custody and a gun had been recovered from them.

Rodolfo Canseco Gutierrez, director of the online news site RCP Noticias and a friend of Lopez's, said the journalist covered crime and police news.

Witnesses said that about 6:30 p.m., Lopez was in his office when a white vehicle carrying two men pulled up in front, Canseco Gutierrez said. One man got out, walked into the office and shot Lopez, he said.

Canseco Gutierrez said said his friend had never told him he'd received threats, but he didn't doubt the killing had to do with his work.

Lopez's murder follows those of four journalists in January.

Benin death toll 8 in extremists' attacks

COTONOU, Benin -- Attacks by suspected Islamic extremists in northern Benin killed at least eight people, including army soldiers, park rangers and a French instructor, the government confirmed.

Five rangers and their French instructor were killed and a dozen people were injured in an ambush Tuesday that included explosions from improvised land mines on a patrol of park rangers in the north of the W National Park near the borders of neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger, Benin government spokesman Wilfried Leandre Houngbedji said.

The rangers were part of a poaching patrol working with African Parks, an international organization that manages several parks on the continent.

Reinforcements from the Benin Armed Forces have been deployed to the area and African Parks is working with the government to secure its staff and the surrounding civilian communities, the spokesman said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Islamic extremist groups with links to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group have spread violence across West Africa, including to coastal countries such as Benin.

The French National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's office said it has opened an investigation.

A second attack occurred Thursday in which a parks patrol hit an improvised land mine and then was assaulted. A civilian and a parks agent died in that incident, he said.

Ousted official of Chinese party arrested

China has arrested the former Communist Party boss of Hangzhou city on suspicion of taking bribes, the latest development in a case that has been linked to Jack Ma's Ant Group Co.

The decision to arrest Zhou Jiangyong -- once the highest-ranking official in the eastern city where Ma's tech company is based -- was made recently, China's top prosecutor office said Friday in a statement.

Zhou was ousted from the Communist Party last month over allegations that he violated official duties, took bribes and abused his power.

"He covertly opposed central government plans, colluded with capital, supported the disorderly expansion of capital, engaged in superstitious activities and deliberately resisted probes," the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a January statement.

That marked the first citation of "disorderly capital" in a commission corruption case, according to a Bloomberg News review of the body's statements. President Xi Jinping has largely used that term in relation to the outsize growth of platform companies.

A special forces military police officer rides past residents during an operation against alleged drug traffickers in the Vila Cruzeiro favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)



A man is detained by special forces military police for alleged drug trafficking during a police operation in the Vila Cruzeiro favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, early Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)



A man is transported by special forces military police after being detained for alleged drug trafficking during a police operation in the Vila Cruzeiro favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, early Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)



Special forces military police conduct an operation against alleged drug traffickers in the Vila Cruzeiro favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)



Residents protest a police operation against alleged drug traffickers in the Vila Cruzeiro favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. The operation left at least 8 people dead, according to the state's military police. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)



A man lies dead in the street after he was killed during a police operation against alleged drug traffickers in the Vila Cruzeiro favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)



A bag and papers lay next to the body of a person who was killed during a police operation against alleged drug traffickers in the Vila Cruzeiro favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, early Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. The operation left at least eight people dead, according to the state’s military police. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)



Women watch as military police patrol by the covered body of a person who was killed during a police operation against alleged drug traffickers in the Vila Cruzeiro favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. The operation left at least eight people dead. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

