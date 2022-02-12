Crutchfield's 2nd half helps Zebras top WH





Limited due to injury against El Dorado the night before, Courtney Crutchfield needed a little time to regain his scoring prowess against White Hall.

Pine Bluff High School's superb sophomore, who had scored only 6 points against El Dorado, scored 22 of his game-high 27 points in the second half Friday, and the Zebras overcame a 4-point deficit early in the third quarter to rout the Bulldogs 63-42 in front of a nearly packed McFadden Gymnasium.

"I had to get my momentum going," Crutchfield said. "Coach told me at halftime to come back out, relax and play my game."

The Zebras (16-6, 10-0 in 5A-South) are four wins away from an unbeaten conference championship season, after going 13-1 last season and winning the crown.

Zebras Coach Billy Dixon revealed Crutchfield was undercut and took a hard fall early on in Pine Bluff's 66-43 win over El Dorado. But White Hall (8-12, 3-6), which took a hard hit in its bid to make the 5A state playoffs, also contained the stellar shooting guard in the first half.

"I told him [Thursday] night on the bench, 'Hey, you'll get another chance. Don't worry about it,'" Dixon said. "It's all about the team and what's best for us. He came back tonight and responded in a good way for us."

White Hall led 23-22 and went up 26-22 after Keaton Stone nailed a 3-point basket 13 seconds into the second half. But Crutchfield dominated the third quarter with 14 points, keying a 23-0 Zebras run over the next 7 minutes to all but put the Bulldogs at bay.

"We just had to sit down and play defense, like Coach always teaches us in practice," Crutchfield said. "Close out, rebound and box out."

Jordan Harris chalked up 11 points, 14 rebounds and 5 blocks, and Troy'reon Ramos followed up a 17-point game Thursday with 12 points Friday for Pine Bluff. Harris and Crutchfield each had two dunks.

Crutchfield resumed a scoring tear after hanging 40 points on Hot Springs High last week and 30 on Lake Hamilton on Tuesday.

"My teammates put me in a situation to play my game," he said. "They know what I can do best."

Ja'Chaunn Hayes led White Hall with 10 points. Zeke Farris and Stone each scored 6.

Pine Bluff will visit Sheridan on Tuesday, when White Hall hosts Hot Springs High.

Watson Chapel 68, Warren 24

In Warren, Jalyn Jones scored 15 points and made 6 assists, and the Wildcats (16-8, 10-2 in 4A-8) dominated on the road to maintain a firm grip on second place in the conference.

Christopher Fountain had 12 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 blocks, and Ja'Kori Phillips scored 13 points and totaled 6 rebounds for the Wildcats, who will close the regular season with a home game against Crossett on Tuesday and visit to Monticello next Friday.

GIRLS

Pine Bluff 48, White Hall 31

In Pine Bluff, Kaitlyn Lockett scored 8 of the Fillies' 11 first-quarter points and led the way with 15 points in beating the Lady Bulldogs by 17.

T'Ceana Jeffery scored 10 points and Makenzie Martin had 9 for Pine Bluff (4-8, 4-6 in 5A-South), which stayed in playoff contention with the win and has four games remaining.

Lilly Hood scored 11 points for White Hall (8-12, 2-7).

*

Also Friday, Warren beat Watson Chapel 36-28.





Cedric Adams of Pine Bluff guards Keaton Stone of White Hall in the first half Friday at Pine Bluff High School’s McFadden Gymnasium. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)





