Eagles break away late for win

Nothing seemed to define -- or change the course -- of Friday's matchup between Baptist Prep and Lamar quite like a three-possession stretch early in the fourth quarter.

Baptist Prep won 59-47 to claim an outright 3A-5 Conference title, but not before pulling away from the Warriors in the fourth quarter.

Two baskets in transition by forwards Luke Graham and Jonathan Singleton allowed the Eagles (17-9, 13-1) to grab a 47-41 advantage with 4:46 remaining.

"We take a lot of pride in keeping your man in front [of you], helping, close-outs, hit your man, go get the ball and you're off," Baptist Prep Coach Austin Tremblay said. "We're not trying to reinvent it. We're just trying to buy into the truth of basketball at a really high level, and when we do that, we're a great defense-to-offense team."

The Eagles held a 42-38 lead before Graham was found in transition for an easy layup, extending his team's lead to 44-38. But Lamar found guard Jett Stephenson for a three-pointer on the other end, bringing a crowd of Baptist Prep fans to near-silence. On the next possession, however, the Eagles again found Singleton at the top of the key for a three-pointer.

Defense to offense, Tremblay said, played a big factor in Baptist Prep's success Friday. He also was complimentary of the way his team handled Lamar's backcourt, in particular Stephenson and guards Dylan Mize and Bradlee Kemp.

"You could see they made some really nice plays," Tremblay said. "We just really zeroed in and understood the scouting report, kept them out of the paint, and long rebounds [are] really the first pass in our transition offense."

The trio of Stephenson, Mize and Kemp had a significant impact for Lamar (15-9, 11-3), combining for 31 of its 47 points. Stephenson, who finished with 13 points, "might have had one of the best games he's had all year," according to Lamar Coach Brett Sampley.

Sampley felt like Lamar's shooting wasn't as good as it could've been. His team finished with 17 of 39 from the floor. The fourth quarter saw Lamar with its worst shooting of any quarter, as it went 4 of 13.

Defensively, the Eagles also switched a 3-1-3 setup midway through the first quarter and it had an impact on Lamar's play.

"They went big on us," Sampley said. "We're just not built for that."

Singleton finished with a game-high 14 points, and guards Davis Rusher and Dane Spoon both had 11.

GIRLS

LAMAR 57, BAPTIST PREP 44

Lamar (22-2, 12-1) closed out its regular season with a road win against Baptist Prep (15-8, 7-6).

Morgan Cochran had a big night for the Lady Warriors, scoring a game-high 15 points. All of her points came on three-pointers, as she was 5 of 13 from beyond the arc.