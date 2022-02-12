East Australia koalas on endangered list

CANBERRA, Australia -- Koalas were declared endangered Friday in eastern Australia as they fall prey to disease, lost habitat and other threats.

Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley downgraded the animal's conservation status -- from vulnerable to endangered -- across the country's east coast, in Queensland, New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory on a recommendation from the government's Threatened Species Scientific Committee.

Many koalas, which live in the wild only in Australia, suffer from chlamydia. Koala populations in New South Wales have fallen by 33% to as much as 61% since 2001. In 2020, a parliamentary inquiry warned that the species might become extinct before 2050 without urgent intervention.

The number of koalas in Queensland has fallen by half since 2001 because of drought, fires and deforestation. Some are killed in attacks by dogs, or run over on roads.

"Koalas have gone from no listing to vulnerable to endangered within a decade. That is a shockingly fast decline," said Stuart Blanch, a conservation scientist with the World Wildlife Fund-Australia.

"Today's decision is welcome, but it won't stop koalas from sliding toward extinction unless it's accompanied by stronger laws and landholder incentives to protect their forest homes," he said.

The Australian Koala Foundation estimates that there are fewer than 100,000 koalas left in the wild, possibly as few as 43,000. Summer brushfires in 2019-20 killed at least 6,400 of the animals as rescuers worked desperately to save them and treat their injuries.

The government contends that listing koalas as endangered will highlight and help address threats, while conservation groups argue that more has to be done to prevent their extinction.