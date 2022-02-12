Faith Matters: 'Spirit' is in all animals and plants

One of the Quakers' basic tenets is to care for the earth, to be nurturers of nature. We appreciate all living things, not just people. "There is that of God in everyone" does not exclude animals and plants!

Way back in 1675, George Fox, the founder of Quakerism, called for children to learn the nature of "herbs, roots, plants and trees." Fox planned to "purchase a piece of land near London for the use of a garden School-house, in which there would be one or two or more of each sorte of our English plants ... as also many outlandish plants ..." so that the students could learn about nature as well as academics.

Karen Takemoto, a Fayetteville Quaker, traveled last fall to Minnesota to join the protest of the Line 3 pipeline. Writing of her experience there, she said: "Deepening our relationship with Creation puts heart into our efforts to defend and restore Earth. Quakers are well practiced at listening for that still voice of God. I contend that we need to broaden and deepen our listening to include the voice of Creation. That the voice of river, trees and all Creation speaks to us; we need only be still and listen."

For centuries, people have treated the earth's resources as an asset to be liquidated, and animals and plants as our possessions to dispose of. But the earth is not our asset, and plants and animals are not ours to use up. We are collaborators with the natural world, not owners or even stewards. Stewardship implies that we have been put in charge of the world. We need to consider that perhaps we are not in charge, that our job is to work with the Spirit inherent in every tree, rock and bug for our mutual benefit.

Everything we are and everything we have comes originally from the earth. And we not only depend on the earth for our material sustenance, it is our spiritual ground as well. There is a reason theologian Paul Tillich referred to God as "the ground of our being." We depend upon Spirit as it manifests in all of nature.

We humans need to listen to the Spirit that inhabits every thing that is. As Takemoto said: "All Creation speaks to us." When we understand, deep in our hearts, that every created thing is sacred and deserves our protection, we will collaborate with nature to ensure that we all survive, to continue to enjoy the chatter of chickadees and the flutter of butterfly wings.

The prophet Isiah said: "You will go out in joy and be led forth in peace; the mountains and hills will burst into song before you, and all the trees of the field will clap their hands." (55:12)

I love that image of trees clapping their hands. I can almost hear clapping when I see branches swaying in the wind. I imagine hills bursting forth in song in gratitude for being restored after excavation. Listen! Hear it?

Maya Porter is a member of the Fayetteville Friends Meeting (Quaker). Her book "Recognized in Flight: A Memoir" is available on Amazon. Email her at mayaporter479@gmail.com.