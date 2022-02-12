FDA holds up vaccine ruling on young kids

The Food and Drug Administration announced Friday that it will not make a decision on a coronavirus vaccine for children younger than 5 until data on a third dose becomes available, which pushes availability to mid-April at the earliest.

The agency's decision was a reversal from 11 days earlier regarding the two-dose regimen of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The hope had been that data would show that two shots shielded the youngest children from getting sick. That could have resulted in a prompt FDA authorization and the availability of the vaccine before the end of February.

The delay is a disappointment for parents who have been waiting for inoculations to protect children younger than 5 -- the only people in the U.S. still not eligible to receive vaccinations.

While the omicron variant of the virus appears to be in retreat in many parts of the country, officials have been eager to offer a vaccine to protect young children against future versions of the virus.

The FDA and the vaccine makers decided late Thursday that the companies would not seek emergency authorization for now. A raft of two-shot data had just become available, reinforcing the shots' safety but its disappointing effectiveness, according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe discussions among the parties.

In a statement Friday, the FDA said, "Based on the agency's preliminary assessment, and to allow more time to evaluate additional data, we believe additional information regarding the ongoing evaluation of a third dose should be considered as part of our decision-making for potential authorization."

Pfizer said data on the three-dose regimen could be available in early April. Peter Marks, the FDA's top vaccine regulator, said during a news briefing Friday that the agency "is absolutely committed" to moving as quickly as possible once the additional data is submitted.

Sheila Krogh-Jespersen, an assistant professor in the department of medical social sciences at Northwestern University who has three children younger than 3, said she has been closely following the progress of the vaccines. "Now the news today, you've got to be kidding!" she said.

Krogh-Jespersen said her entire family came down with covid-19 this week, with her two older children developing high fevers. "Talk about desperation," she said.

Some experts said the FDA's decision to delay consideration of the vaccine will prove confusing to parents.

"This may very well be the right decision," said Jason Schwartz, associate professor of public health at the Yale School of Public Health, "but this has been a case of whiplash."

Tara Smith, an infectious-diseases expert and epidemiologist at Kent State University, tweeted, "That's the sound of parents with under-5s screaming in unison."

But in an interview, Smith said the additional time will allow for the collection of more complete data. "It's unlikely, after omicron, that this is all going to be over," she said.

Other parents also expressed disappointment and concerns about the delay.

"Ever since the vaccine came out, we've been looking forward to a time when our son would be vaccinated and could start to have a normal childhood," said Andrew, whose son is about to turn 2 and wears a mask while playing with friends at day care. Andrew spoke on condition that only his first name be used to avoid possible harassment from anti-vaccine activists.

He said the FDA's decision compels parents to continue making tough decisions even though the vaccines appear safe and could offer reassurance as mask mandates fall and the country returns to a sense of normalcy.

Joel Wertheimer of New York, a first-time father of a 4-month-old daughter, said if the vaccine provides even a small margin of protection and is shown to be safe, he would want his child vaccinated as soon as she is eligible.

"We do this all the time, we do things that increase our children's safety by 20% or 30% ... like certain car seats and certain cribs," said Wertheimer.

But Sean O'Leary, vice chairman of the American Academy of Pediatrics Committee on Infectious Diseases, said, "as much as I want a vaccine for these younger children, I also do think it is important to follow the process and follow the data."

He said the decision by the FDA and Pfizer was a judgment call -- one that he thinks "makes a lot of sense."

Katherine Poehling, a pediatrics professor at Wake Forest School of Medicine and a member of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's vaccine expert advisory panel, said in a statement that "following the data is sometimes challenging." But she said if the information suggests a third dose is required for a safe and effective vaccine, "then we have learned an important insight, and within a few months this data will be available to review."

Marks defended the FDA's change in course, saying parents "can feel reassured" that officials won't authorize a vaccine for the youngest Americans unless it meets high standards.

Pfizer and BioNTech have been testing two shots of a 3-microgram dose in children younger than 5, a small fraction of the adult dose. Because children's immune systems are different from adults', smaller doses are expected to trigger equivalent immune protection, health officials say. The trials were designed to test the safety and efficacy of the lower dose.

"Given that the study is advancing at a rapid pace, the companies will wait for the three-dose data as Pfizer and BioNTech continue to believe it may provide a higher level of protection in this age group," the companies said in a statement. "This is also supported by recent observations of three-dose booster data in several other age groups that seems to meaningfully augment neutralizing antibody levels and real-world vaccine protection for omicron compared to the two-dose regimen."

Many experts had been uneasy about the highly unorthodox regulatory strategy being considered: allowing millions of young children to begin receiving doses before the three-shot regimen was shown to be effective.

SHORT SUPPLY

With covid-19 treatments still in short supply in the U.S., the FDA on Friday gave emergency authorization to a new monoclonal antibody drug that has been found in the laboratory to be potent against the omicron variant.

The Biden administration said it would immediately make the therapy available to states free of charge.

The authorization of the treatment, bebtelovimab, means the nation now has four drugs available for high-risk patients early in the course of the illness that have been found to neutralize omicron. While there is a greater menu of covid-19 pills and treatments now, the drugs have been so scarce that doctors have been forced to make rationing decisions during the omicron surge.

The new drug is manufactured by Eli Lilly, which said it had signed a contract with the Department of Health and Human Services to provide the government with up to 600,000 courses of the treatment for $720 million. The company said it had already manufactured hundreds of thousands of doses and was ready to begin shipments within 24 hours.

The Lilly drug has not been tested in a study that can show whether it can stave off severe disease. The FDA said it should not be a preferred product and should be used only when alternative treatments are not "accessible or clinically appropriate." Federal health officials have given a similar designation to a covid-19 pill from Merck and the vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

There is data suggesting that Eli Lilly's drug is safe and may reduce the amount of virus that builds up in people who are sick.

Like other drugs for recently diagnosed patients, Lilly's new treatment is authorized for people who are vulnerable to becoming seriously ill because they are older or have medical conditions such as obesity or diabetes. People as young as 12 can be eligible.

The drug is meant to be given as a quick intravenous injection by a health care provider, typically at a clinic or hospital. It must be administered within seven days of symptoms starting, according to officials.

Eli Lilly tested the drug in a midstage clinical trial before the emergence of the omicron variant; the trial enrolled delta-infected patients. Unvaccinated volunteers with an average risk of becoming seriously ill had their symptoms clear up faster when they were treated with the drug and had a lower level of virus in their bodies after five days compared with those who got placebos, the FDA said.

The study also enrolled higher-risk people, some of whom were vaccinated, and examined whether the drug was safe. Across those studies, the drug was found to cause rare instances of relatively mild side effects, including infusion-related reactions, itchiness and a rash.

Monoclonal antibody drugs are synthetic versions of the antibodies generated naturally when the body fights off the virus, reports say. They were widely used during the delta surge last summer. But the country's supply of the drugs has been sharply reduced because two of the three authorized products are ineffective against omicron.

That left just one such treatment, made by GlaxoSmithKline, and the government has been shipping roughly 50,000 doses a week to states. The purchase of bebtelovimab will allow them to double the number of people receiving monoclonal antibodies that work against omicron.

HOSPITALS' BILLS

For hospitals, the hunt is on to figure out how to pay the bills.

When Lori Morgan moved into hospital administration after training as a trauma surgeon, she thought she was assuming an easier role. Since the pandemic hit, "I don't feel that way anymore."

Morgan, now chief executive officer of Huntington Hospital in Pasadena, Calif., spoke of an "unending marathon of illness and death" that's pushed retirements up more than 20%, including among more junior staffers, while inpatient surgeries have declined about the same amount.

Morgan was one of three executives who spoke on a Thursday call hosted by the American Hospital Association to detail how they're coping with surging costs for workers and supplies that are making losses worse than expected.

They pleaded for additional federal funding, and for delays in implementing a scheduled 2% cut in Medicare reimbursements and a pause in Medicare money advanced earlier in the pandemic that's starting to be recouped. The association has requested an additional $25 billion and disbursement of the remaining money previously allotted.

Finances at One Brooklyn Health, which has three hospitals and treats some of the poorest people in New York City, were never stable and are now in crisis, Chief Executive Officer LaRay Brown said. Staffing in the system was down 10% early in the omicron wave, causing the suspension of non-emergency procedures and a vaccination program, and forcing the hospital, like many others, to hire contract staffers.

"We have less than a handful of days of cash on hand," Brown said.

Ascension, a Catholic nonprofit system of 142 hospitals, used to spend $100 million a year on contract labor, said Craig Cordola, its chief operating officer. Now it spends that per month. Staffing shortages prompted the closing of more than 500 beds across Ascension, Cordola said, though as a large system it can at least move staff members around.

Brown said her hospital has paid rates as high as $215 an hour for traveling emergency-room nurses, while Morgan said her hospital is paying rates for travel nurses 84% higher than in 2019.

Premiums for travel nurses "are crippling hospital finances," Morgan said. "There is now a looming disaster."

The pandemic is only adding to pressures, Cordola said, including an aging population that is more expensive to treat. Workers are seeing a stream of sicker patients who must stay longer after postponing care earlier in the pandemic, Morgan said.

More than 82% of the beds in her system were occupied by covid patients at the beginning of the year, Brown said. "Costs have gone up, revenues have gone down, and we already were at minus-zero margin."

Information for this article was contributed by Laurie McGinley, Carolyn Y. Johnson, Katie Shepherd, Rachel Roubein, Frances Stead Sellers and Lena H. Sun of The Washington Post; by Sheryl Gay Stolberg and Rebecca Robbins of The New York Times; and by Lauren Coleman-Lochner of Bloomberg News (WPNS).