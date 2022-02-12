Fire interrupts business at Dairy Queen in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE -- A fire at a local Dairy Queen is under investigation, a city official said Friday night.

Firefighters received a fire call around 11 a.m. Friday. Smoke and fire were showing when firefighters arrived. The fire started in the rear of the building near an exterior wall, said Debbie Griffin, city director of administration.

The business at 1302 S.E. Walton Blvd. was open at the time of the fire, but customers and employees got out of the building safely, Griffin said. No injuries were reported. The Rogers Fire Department assisted.

The city fire marshal is investigating the fire's cause.

This Dairy Queen opened in November 2020.