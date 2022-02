Editor's note: This letter was originally published five years ago today.

Thankful in America

I read the letters on the opinion page daily without fail. Some I agree with, some I don't. Many are entertaining, amusing, or sad. But hey, each of us is free to write those letters without fear of being arrested or worse. America is still by far the best place to live. Myself, I'm thankful to be an American!

SHARON DUNTON

Horseshoe Bend