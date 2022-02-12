Follow live: Razorbacks face Alabama on the road

15:50, 1H - Arkansas 9, Alabama 9

Pretty decent start for the Razorbacks on the road, but they've given up three threes on the Tide's first six attempts.

JD Notae also will sit the rest of the half with foul trouble. He picked up his second with 16:19 before halftime.

Notae, prior to his second foul, had three assists and a steal.

Jaylin Williams have five early points and one rebound. For Alabama, Keon Ellis, Jaden Shackelford and Noah Gurley have hit a three.

Pregame

Arkansas’ starting lineup: JD Notae, Au’Diese Toney, Stanley Umude, Trey Wade and Jaylin Williams.

Stout defense has been the recipe for the Razorbacks’ turnaround over the last month. They have held opponents to 36.7% from the floor in their nine-game winning streak and have a defensive rating of 87.0 in that span, according to CBB Analytics.

Umude has held his matchups to 17 of 73 shooting in the last nine games, and Williams has allowed only 16 two-point scores on 63 attempts in that stretch. They limited Auburn players to a combined 6 of 25 from the floor on Tuesday when the nearest Arkansas defender.

Notae is coming off a 28-point night against the Tigers in which he also blocked a career-high four shots. It was his fourth game in SEC play with 23-plus points. Notae has eight steals in three games in February.

Toney recorded his second double-double of the season Tuesday vs. Auburn, finishing with 14 points and 10 rebounds, 5 offensive. He had 18 points, 11 rebounds in the season opener.

Arkansas and Alabama play the fastest tempo in the SEC, according to KenPom. The Tide average 73.5 possessions per game, and the Razorbacks average 71.8.

Alabama’s starters: JD Davison, Jadon Shackelford, Juwan Gary, Keon Ellis and Noah Gurley.

The Crimson Tide are known for their propensity to put up three-pointers in bunches. They rank No. 2 in SEC-only games by attempting 47.2% of their shots beyond the arc, according to KenPom.

But Alabama is No. 13 in the league in perimeter shooting at 29.0%. It has found great success inside the arc, knocking down two-point attempts at a 51.8% clip in the SEC. Expect almost all of the Tide's shots to come either from deep or at the rim.

Shackelford leads Alabama in scoring in conference games (18.4) on 35.4% from three – 99 attempts. He and Ellis (11.1) are the only players to start each league game. Ellis is No. 2 on the team with 21 made threes and has 28 steals.

He has also grabbed 65 rebounds inside the SEC to lead the team.

Jahvon Quinerly, one of the best bench players in the SEC last season, averages 13.3 points and has team-high 48 assists. Davison, a star freshman, is second with 39 assists and puts up 7.9 points in league games.

Charles Bediako is No. 2 against conference teams in offensive rebound rate, per KenPom, at 14.7%. Gurley, a 6-8 transfer from Furman, is No. 15 at 9.3% and 9 of 21 from deep in SEC play.