French protesters head toward Paris





PARIS -- From all across France, protesters angry over pandemic restrictions drove toward Paris on Friday in scattered convoys of camper vans, cars and trucks in an effort to defy a police ban and blockade the French capital.

Waving French flags and shouting "freedom," the protesters organized online, galvanized in part by truckers who have blockaded Canada's capital and blocked border crossings. The French action has no single leader or goal and it comes after months of protests against government vaccination rules had been waning.

Armored police vehicles, riot police vans and more than 7,000 police officers were deployed at tollbooths around Paris, the Champs-Elysee and other key sites to try to prevent a blockade. Police stopped and checked select vehicles and threatened heavy fines and other punishments for those who defy the protest ban, which authorities said was necessary to prevent "risk to public order."

Railing against the vaccination pass that France requires to enter restaurants and many other venues, protesters weaved toward Paris from all directions, waving and honking at onlookers from their car windows. Some convoys sought to avoid police detection by traveling local roads instead of the major highways leading into the capital.

A French far-right leader, Florian Philippot, sought to use the global attention to the Canadian trucker protest to reinvigorate his own small movement, which has been holding weekly rallies against vaccination rules and centrist President Emmanuel Macron for months.

"You put armored vehicles in front of the people. ... Free France isn't armored vehicles, it's [freedom] convoys," he said Friday at a rally in southern Paris, where his followers held a "freedom party" and gathered bananas, chips and beer for convoy drivers yet to arrive.

Some of the protesters are threatening to continue their journey to Brussels -- the capital of Belgium and the European Union -- and to meet up there with drivers from other countries Monday.

Belgian authorities also banned the threatened blockade. A similar convoy planned for Friday in Vienna was canceled after authorities banned it.

In France, dozens of cars left from a parking lot in the eastern city of Strasbourg on Friday, as scores of sympathizers brought them food, water and extra fuel, and cheered them on.

A similar-sized group left from Lille, where one protester brandished a Canadian flag alongside the French tricolor. A smaller group gathered in the Loire Valley city of Orleans, among other cities.

Patrick Proisy, mayor of nearby Faches-Thumesnil, from the far-left Defiant France party, said: "I have come here in moral solidarity to show them that there are also elected officials who support them."

Information for this article was contributed by Oleg Cetinic, Alex Turnbull, Jean-Francois Badias and Michel Spingler of The Associated Press.









