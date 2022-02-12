Friday's Transactions

BASKETBALL

NBA

BOSTON CELTICS -- Signed C Luke Kornet to a rest-of-season contract.

BROOKLYN NETS -- Waived G DeAndre Bembry.

DALLAS MAVERICKS -- Waived C Moses Brown.

HOUSTON ROCKETS -- Waived G D.J. Augustin.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER -- Waived F K.Z. Okpala.

PHOENIX SUNS -- Waived F Abdel Nader.

SACRAMENTO KINGS -- Waived G Jahmi'us Ramsey and F Robert Woodard II.

UTAH JAZZ -- Signed F Danuel House Jr. to a rest-of-season contract.

FOOTBALL

NFL

CAROLINA PANTHERS -- Signed DE Joe Jackson to a reserve/future contracts.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS -- Signed QB Jake Luton to a reserve/future contract.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS -- Signed TE Josh Pederson to a reserve/future contract.

LOS ANGELES RAMS -- Activated RB Darrell Henderson and DT Sebastian Joseph-Day from injured reserve. Placed TE Tyler Higbee and OT Joseph Noteboom on injured reserve. Signed OT Adrian Ealy to a reserve/future contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS -- Announced Josh Boyer to remain as defensive coordinator.

NEW YORK GIANTS -- Named Mike Kafka offensive coordinator, Don Martindale defensive coordinator, Thomas McGaughey special teams coordinator, Laura Young director of coaching operations, Jerome Henderson defensive back coach, Mike Treier assistant defensive back coach, Anthony Blevins assistant special teams coach and Nick Williams special teams quality control coach.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS -- Fired OL coach Mike Solari. Promoted run game coordinator Andy Dickerson to offensive line coach.

HOCKEY

NHL

BOSTON BRUINS -- Reassigned Tyler Lewington to Providence (AHL). Recalled D Jack Ahcan from Providence.

COLORADO AVALANCHE -- Reassigned RW Dylan Sikura to Colorado (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS -- Reassigned RW Carson Meyer to Cleveland (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD -- Activated D Matt Dumba from injured reserve.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS -- Promoted RW Kyle Palmieri to the active roster.

NEW YORK RANGERS -- Recalled C Morgan Barron from Hartford (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS -- Reassigned C Parker Kelly to Belleville (AHL)

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS -- Recalled F Jackson Cates from Lehigh Valley (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS -- Returned C Michael Chaput and reassigned LW Valtteri Puustinen to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING -- Reassigned RW Maxim Cajkovic to Orlando (ECHL) from Syracuse (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS -- Loaned D Ashtohn Sautner to Abbotsford (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS -- Reassigned C Alexei Protas to Hershey (AHL).

American Hockey League

AHL -- Suspended Tucson F Bokondji Imama for three games for a match penalty in a game on Feb. 9 against Abbotsford.

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS -- Signed D Alex Peters to a professional tryout contract (PTO). Named Colin Chaulk head coach.

HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS -- Returned G Logan Flodell to South Carolina (ECHL) on loan.

ONTARIO REIGN -- Acquired D Andrew Nielsen.

PROVIDENCE BRUINS -- Signed D Blake Hillman to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS -- Returned LW Lukas Craggs to Cincinnati (ECHL) from loan.

UTICA COMETS -- Returned RW Tyler Irvine to Adirondack (ECHL) on loan.